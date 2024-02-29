When the special IPO (Initial Public Offering) mechanism is activated, its introduction will lead to an increase in placements of high-tech companies on the stock market. On February 29, Finam analyst Leonid Delitsyn told Izvestia, commenting on the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin to speed up the launch of a special IPO regime for high-tech companies of the Russian Federation in priority sectors of the economy.

“In addition, such placements will be better prepared. It is possible that some of the IPOs that the market has been waiting for a long time are being postponed in the hope of future favorable conditions, since some companies do not have an urgent need for funds, but are mainly interested in valuation. IPO preparation will be of better quality, since its costs will be partially reimbursed. Accordingly, more underwriters will take part in the placement, which will attract a larger number of investors, and the companies will receive a higher valuation,” Delitsyn explained.

In turn, Evgeniy Mironyuk, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments, expressed the opinion that accelerating the launch of the IPO mechanism could harm the placement process, since in order to involve a significant number of participants and successfully collect applications, lengthy information preparation is required, and also, it is desirable to have several successful pre-IPO financing rounds.

“The placement on the stock exchange of shares of companies that do not have a successful history behind them, as is often the case during IPOs in the United States, in Russian realities can lead to disappointment among investors in participating in initial offerings,” the expert believes.

At the same time, he added that compensation for placement costs in general is not required for financially successful or objectively promising companies, since the funds raised cover these costs. However, compensation may be an additional incentive to enter an IPO, Mironyuk added.

Earlier that day, the head of state, in a message to the Federal Assembly, stated that it was necessary to launch a special regime for initial public offerings of shares of companies that operate in priority, high-tech areas. It is necessary to speed up the launch of this mechanism, including compensation for the costs of placing securities, he emphasized.

The president also said that the volume of investment in key industries in Russia should grow by 70% by 2030.