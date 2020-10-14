The digital ruble will make it easier and faster to make payments to citizens and legal entities for any need, while the payment will be made at a technologically more advanced level than just non-cash payments, Pavel Sigal, First Vice President of Opora Rossii, told Izvestia.

The day before, on October 13, the Bank of Russia announced that the digital ruble could become a new form of money, along with cash and non-cash.

The digital ruble is the third form of national currency after the cash and non-cash ruble, Sigal said. This currency format will make it possible to more dynamically introduce a non-cash payment option in the country, while reducing the share of using cash.

“At the same time, it is not a cryptocurrency, because the digital ruble has all the features of conventional fiat currencies (means of payment, a measure of value and an instrument for accumulation – Ed.), And also has a single issuer in the form of the Central Bank, that is, it is controlled from a single center “, – said the first vice-president of” Opora Rossii “.

Vladimir Tikhomirov, chief economist at BCS Global Markets, believes that “the idea is still crude” and will require serious revision. In particular, to provide access to a digital wallet without a network.

“Even if such a currency is launched, it will take a lot of time – years – for a significant part of the population to switch to using it from cash,” Tikhomirov stressed.

According to him, the advantage of the digital ruble lies in better control over the safety of this currency. In other words, in case of theft, it can be restored. And its disadvantage is the transparency of all monetary transactions, added the chief economist of BCS Global Markets.

The process of introducing the new currency will reduce costs for all participants in the cash turnover of the ruble, says Artem Tuzov, executive director of the capital market department of IC UNIVER Capital. This is due to a decrease in costs when working with a digital ruble, which are usually necessary for cash turnover: the cost of collecting and accepting cash in banks, the expert concluded.

According to the draft federal budget for 2021 and the planning period of 2022–2023, as well as the new version of the federal project passport, which Izvestia got acquainted with in early October, financing of the federal project “Information Security” of the national program “Digital Economy” in 2022 and 2023 years will increase eightfold – up to 16 billion rubles.