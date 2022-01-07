Experts assessed the benefits for Russians of online courses from bloggers. Their words leads TV channel “360”.

According to the publication, the demand for blogging products is growing: the most popular of them are courses for obtaining online professions, as well as marathons for fulfilling desires, astrology and revealing femininity or masculinity.

Honored Teacher of Russia Yevgeny Yamburg said that the lack of control from the teacher interferes with efficiency in online learning – this way students quickly switch to more important things. According to him, only 17 percent of adults complete such courses. “If we talk about the future, then this is a very flexible combination of distance education and traditional education. Not “either-or”, but “and-and”, – said the expert about the future of online education.

Yamburg noted that bloggers who do not have special qualifications often give serious information in a playful way, and this attracts young people. So she takes over the basics, and then goes to the in-depth “state platform”, he said.

Irina Korelskaya, psychologist and business coach, proposed to clearly distinguish between enlightenment and education. She believes that courses from bloggers do not provide real knowledge, but help to broaden the horizons. She advised reading reviews and interacting with students from previous streams before purchasing a blogging course.

Earlier, TV presenter and blogger Ksenia Sobchak condemned celebrities and popular bloggers selling marathons. Sobchak called those who sell products of no practical value for earning and self-development, info-gypsies and sarcastically over their courses.