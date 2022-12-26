Searching for specialists for project work, hiring employees over 50 years old, remote work and optimizing personnel costs are trends that will be relevant in 2023 among employers. This was announced on December 26 to Izvestia by the press service of the recruiting company Get experts.

The following trends will also be noticeable: the expansion of Russian companies to the markets of the CIS countries and the Asian region (in connection with which we can expect an increase in demand for specialists familiar with the realities of these countries).

In addition, companies from Asia are expected to enter the domestic market, in particular, from China, Korea, India (which will affect the emergence of new jobs, including for top and middle managers).

In addition, the active development of the IT-sphere is predicted.

“First of all, companies will look for employees who will help them not only maintain, but also develop their business in conditions of limited resources, these are professionals in the areas of IT, R&D, jurisprudence, finance, quality, recipes, and so on,” Get experts said. .

They also noted that next year should not be expected a significant increase in salaries across the market.

“However, employers planning to expand to the CIS countries and Asia and to the domestic market, as well as those who work in the most stable areas (IT, agro-industrial sector, pharmaceuticals, public sector and companies with state participation), will be able to provide their employees with an increase in income”, experts said.

Earlier, on December 17, the director of personnel and organizational development of the Rabota.ru service, Yulia Sanina, told Izvestia about how the salary for January is calculated. She noted that for the first month of the year, the employee receives wages in the same amount as in other months.

At the same time, all those days off that are provided according to the production calendar are paid, unless otherwise specified in the employment contract.