“Kommersant”: wholesale fuel prices in Russia continue to grow

Wholesale fuel prices in Russia continue to rise. In particular, AI-95 again updated its price historical maximum, and AI-92 rose to a maximum since October last year, writes “Kommersant”.

At the same time, the exchange cost of fuel continues to grow due to a lack of supply and government plans to reduce the damper. According to experts, the oil companies did not have time to fully restore production after the repair campaign.

Thus, gasoline AI-92 and AI-95 went up on June 7 at SPIMEX by 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent, up to 55 thousand and 62.3 thousand rubles per ton, respectively. By the way, gasoline has risen in price and at gas stations. According to Rosstat, the average retail price increased by 0.3 percent over the week.

At the end of May, it was reported that over the past month, at gas stations in five regions of Russia, public figures have noticed an increase in prices for gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas and diesel – among them are the Sverdlovsk, Astrakhan, Tyumen, Orenburg regions and Karachay-Cherkessia

In this regard, the organization turned to the regional branch of the Federal Antimonopoly Service with a request to check the legality of such a price hike. Since the beginning of May, the cost of gasoline at gas stations in the Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Leningrad regions, as well as in the Far East, has also increased, experts also reported.

