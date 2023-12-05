Ahmed Shaaban (Doha, Cairo)

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Arab experts and diplomats considered that the 44th summit of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council reflects a common vision and a unified position towards the challenges, and represents a glimmer of hope for economic policy makers.

Qatari journalist and writer, Dr. Abdullah Faraj Al Marzouqi, said that the summit came at a very important time, given the war the region is witnessing in the Gaza Strip, noting that the Gulf countries are intensifying their efforts to confront regional and international challenges to support peace and spread stability in the region and the world.

The Qatari journalist stated, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the Arab Gulf countries are making strenuous joint efforts, in cooperation with Arab and Islamic countries, especially Egypt, to provide relief to the people of Gaza, support permanent ceasefire efforts, push for a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, and achieve a comprehensive settlement based on The two-state solution and the establishment of the State of Palestine within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

For his part, Saudi journalist Mohammed Al-Haider said that the Gulf summit was held in difficult circumstances, the most important of which is that the global economy is suffering as a result of political and climate turmoil, which made the World Bank expect more severe effects during the next few years, stressing that these crises require intervention from the Gulf Cooperation Council. It consists of new mechanisms for cooperation between member states on the one hand, and major powers on the other hand.

The Saudi journalist said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that global economic challenges require finding sustainable solutions that mitigate their negative effects on growth rates and development plans, stressing the need for there to be cooperation with the international community and global financial institutions, and to conclude bilateral, multilateral agreements between… Countries and international institutions, to ensure a more dynamic and sustainable global future.

Al-Haider explained, “What is considered a glimmer of hope is that economic policy makers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have undertaken many structural reforms, with positive results on the economy and improving the business climate and competitiveness, as the Gulf Cooperation Council countries recorded a growth in gross domestic product in 2022 of 7.3%.” ».

He pointed out that among the important issues facing the summit were the repercussions of the war on Gaza, the negative effects it had on aspects of life, and the threat to peace in the Middle East region. In turn, the Vice President of the Egyptian-African Council, Ambassador Salah Halima, said that the Gulf Summit is being held at a very important time, as the Arab region, the Middle East, and the African continent face many political, security, economic, and social challenges and crises, which requires a lot of concerted efforts, especially on the part of countries. The Gulf Cooperation Council in order to confront these challenges, and contribute to resolving crises and provide material, moral and political support.

Ambassador Halima pointed out, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the Gulf states have a pivotal role in resolving crises within the framework of the Arab League and the African Union, or within the framework of relations with other regional and international organizations, such as the European Union, the G20, and the United Nations.

Halima stressed that the Gulf Summit is gaining great importance in light of these challenges and crises, pointing out that the Gulf countries are investing in opportunities, including the Doha Summit, to confront these challenges, praising the unified position of the Gulf leaders in resolving the crises that threaten security and stability, whether in the Arab region or the Middle East. Or Africa, by fighting terrorism and spreading sustainable development.

In turn, Tunisian political analyst Dr. Khaled Obaid said that the importance of the Gulf summit is that it comes in circumstances characterized by the fact that the world is on the verge of rapid developments, especially since the Ukrainian crisis, and the beginning of the emergence of signs of a new world and global balances in the process of being formed, indicating that the leaders of the Gulf states sensed that there are changes. At the global level, the world after this war will not be the same as it was before.

The Tunisian political analyst explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the Gulf countries are capable of forming their own pole, through which they can invest their economic and financial power and natural resources, and become the difficult number within the international equation.