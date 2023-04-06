Under the patronage and presence of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah, the “Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2023” activities were launched yesterday evening, organized by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah), and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center. (Sheraa), and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, under the slogan “The Formula for Success: Where Business Meets Sustainability”.





The council brought together a group of senior government officials, businessmen, thought leaders and change makers, providing them with a platform for dialogue and unifying visions and efforts that promote sustainability values ​​and practices in various sectors and industries, and develop environmentally friendly and safe business options for the future of the world.

Bodour Al Qasimi: Sustainability should not be treated as a fashionable concept

The activities of the council began with a speech by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, in which she emphasized the importance of not dealing with sustainability as a popular concept, and the need to enhance awareness, commitment and positive impact on the planet and expand its horizons beyond the scope of the Conference of the Parties (UAE Climate Conference).

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “We are working in Sharjah to enhance balance and harmony in our relationship with the land, and to launch a series of campaigns that a number of governmental and private bodies and educational institutions in the emirate are participating in, such as the pesticide-free wheat harvest within the Seven Sanabel project in the area of Maliha in Sharjah, which came under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, to ban non-reusable plastic materials, establish the first facility in the United Arab Emirates to recycle electric car batteries, and develop more waste management applications. Efficiency, efficiency and environmental friendliness.

She added: “I am confident that the development goals that we aspire to today will not be sufficient to reach them during the next few years, thanks to research and technological development, as they will allow us to set further goals and achieve greater results and achievements, and will make us able to build a more sustainable and stable world.” .

Majid Al Suwaidi: “COP 28” is an opportunity to raise generations committed to protecting the environment and responsible practices

For his part, His Excellency Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Office of the Conference of the Parties (UAE Climate Conference), praised Sharjah’s efforts under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in promoting sustainable practices, stressing that His Highness led the emirate over Decades of time through the establishment and development of many initiatives that enhanced the future of the economy.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the UAE seeks to make the Climate Summit (COP 28) a double opportunity to confront climate change issues, and to establish generations committed to protecting the environment and responsible practices. He said: “(COP 28) represents a pioneering platform for creating new jobs and supporting sectors with great investment returns for the UAE. By hosting the Climate Summit, we seek to find advanced solutions to meet climate challenges, and we know that the issue needs to allocate trillions for financing. Climate technology initiatives such as using artificial intelligence and agricultural technology to decarbonize the planet.

Al-Suwaidi added: “No region is safe from climate change, and the result is a threat to our lives, so” COP 28 “is a response to these challenges, an attempt to limit the rise in temperatures, and reduce emissions by 43 percent, as the summit presents the most prominent solutions and charts the course towards a secure future in order to improve the quality of life.”

The list of speakers at the council included His Excellency Majid Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the Office of the Conference of the Parties (UAE Climate Conference), His Excellency Omar Al-Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Khaled Al-Huraimel, CEO of the “Be’ah” Group, and His Excellency Ahmed Obaid Al-Qaseer, Executive Director to the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), His Excellency Mohammed Juma Al Musharrekh, Executive Director of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah), His Excellency Najla Al Midfa, Executive Director of the Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship (Sheraa), and His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park , along with a group of speakers from government and private bodies.

Omar Al Suwaidi: We look forward to building an economy based on sustainability and supporting renewable energy initiatives

In turn, His Excellency Omar Al-Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, affirmed the ministry’s commitment to sustainability as a way of life by promoting technology in raising the level of sustainable business efficiency, and working to create policies and standards that promote the green economy, explaining that the ministry is looking forward to creating an economy that depends on sustainability and supports initiatives Renewable energy.

Al Suwaidi referred to the UAE’s efforts to enact legislation that focuses on consolidating sustainable business principles in various sectors, including legalizing the use of plastics and environmentally harmful materials, which contributes to providing future opportunities to expand the scope of renewable energy uses and expand the impact of sustainability initiatives.

For his part, His Excellency Khalid Al Huraimel, CEO of Bee’ah Group, indicated that declaring 2023 the Year of Sustainability in the UAE reflects its efforts to promote sustainable development and preserve the environment.

He added: “Sharjah’s focus on sustainability is embodied in cooperation between the government and private sector institutions in the emirate. Through these joint efforts, we seek to overcome the challenges facing various sectors, give priority to the business sector, and support the comprehensive development process in the emirate. The UAE has set a strategic goal of achieving neutrality.” climate by 2050, including the transition to a green economy and clean energy, improving the quality of life, and promoting economic growth.

He continued, “Initiatives such as Sharjah Sustainable City, the Bee’ah Group’s circular economy approach to waste management, and the partnership between Masdar and the Bee’ah Group to build a waste-to-energy plant embody the innovative and integrated approach adopted by Sharjah to promote sustainability. Sharjah’s commitment to sustainability not only promotes the preservation and protection of the environment, but also contributes to advancing economic development and provides a wide range of opportunities that help companies succeed in global markets.”

Naglaa Al Midfa: Entrepreneurship contributes to the development of innovative solutions to meet environmental challenges

In turn, Her Excellency Naglaa Al Midfa, Executive Director of the Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship (Sheraa), said: “By prioritizing sustainability, Sharjah is working to build a just, flexible and prosperous future for all residents, visitors and stakeholders, and here the role of entrepreneurship in developing new innovative solutions that can be developed is highlighted.” and low cost to meet and overcome environmental challenges, as social entrepreneurs have devoted all their efforts to identifying gaps in the market and developing solutions that address a wide range of sustainability challenges, including climate change, energy efficiency, waste management, and resource conservation. It embodies his commitment to promoting sustainability and supporting entrepreneurs who are working to find solutions to overcome environmental challenges.”

Hussein Al-Mahmoudi: Innovation and technology play a fundamental role in achieving the goals of sustainable development

For his part, His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, said: “Innovation and technology play a fundamental role in achieving the goals of sustainable development, and we believe in our ability to contribute effectively to facing pressing global challenges through scientific and technological progress. Innovation in the complex to mitigate the repercussions of climate change, accelerate the transition towards a circular economy, and provide a platform that brings together researchers, entrepreneurs and companies, and helps them cooperate and develop innovative ideas. We are confident that making a real impact can only be achieved through partnerships, which is what counts for the Sharjah Council. Ramadan in opening a space for dialogue, understanding and collaboration with stakeholders from different backgrounds and industries, to stimulate a culture of innovation and sustainability and ensure positive change in the future.”

Ahmed Al-Qaseer: Cooperation is the solid foundation for advancing efforts towards sustainability

In turn, His Excellency Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Executive Director of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said: “Joint action and cooperation is the solid foundation for mobilizing effective efforts aimed at achieving sustainability, and we have a joint responsibility as individuals, communities and peoples to ensure the preservation of our planet for future generations, and in (Shurooq) We are keen to adopt sustainability that comes at the heart of business and development strategies. Starting with construction sources and materials and ending with the latest advanced technology in waste management and recycling, we give priority to implementing sustainable and environmentally conscious practices in all our projects. Through our integrated developments and investments, we seek to provide a role model for the purpose of cooperation. And work hand in hand with stakeholders and stakeholders in various sectors to unite efforts and make the desired positive impact towards sustainability.”

Mohammed Al Musharkh: Our strategy focuses on attracting sustainable foreign direct investment

For his part, Mohammed Al Musharrekh, Executive Director of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah), said: “With the increasing importance of sustainability for companies and businesses, our long-term strategy focuses on attracting sustainable foreign direct investment into various sectors including renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism and real estate development. Sustainable agriculture, green transport and waste management to support long-term economic growth, while minimizing environmental and social impacts. Therefore, we encourage existing and new companies in Sharjah to adopt sustainable supply chain management practices, which include sourcing materials locally and reducing waste in production processes.”

effective strategies and solutions

The Council witnessed a session entitled “The Conscious Council: Our Collective Responsibility”, during which it highlighted effective and integrated strategies to promote sustainability across various sectors and industries with the aim of ensuring the continuity of life on the planet. The Council helped stakeholders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem to discuss ways in which startups and investors can achieve Advances in the sustainability sector.

The “Sharjah Ramadan Council 2023” constituted a platform for uniting efforts, highlighting the pivotal role of social and technological entrepreneurs in achieving sustainability, and supporting the role of the business sector in preserving the environment and ensuring a stable and secure future.