Shaaban Bilal, Ahmed Murad (Asims)

The leadership of the UAE is keen to build bridges and strengthen relations with various countries of the world, in order to achieve development and prosperity for all. Thanks to the wise vision of the wise leadership, and its constant desire to build positive relations with all countries of the world, and to enhance cooperation in various fields, the country enjoys a global political and strategic position and weight. It plays a pivotal role in laying the foundations for regional and international peace and stability.

Experts and analysts assert that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to the friendly Republic of Turkey constitutes an important step on the way to strengthening the growing strategic relations between the two countries, especially since the UAE and Turkey play a leading role in regional and global issues, while working The two countries are together in many international forums, including the United Nations, to promote peace, security and sustainable development.

The relations between the UAE and the friendly Republic of Turkey are witnessing continuous development in many vital sectors, and this development reflects the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to develop joint work and look forward to more opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Experts in international relations stressed the importance of the visit, in the process of joint relations between the two countries. In view of the many positive effects it entails, pointing out that the visit pushes the growing strategic relations between the two countries to broader horizons through solid foundations and rules for a sustainable bilateral partnership, which is in line with the vision of the leaderships of the two countries in advancing joint relations politically, diplomatically and culturally.

status

Turkish political researcher Guyud Gök said that Turkey is keen to consolidate its relations with the UAE and develop joint cooperation to serve the interests, in light of its awareness of the global status enjoyed by the country.

He added to Al-Ittihad that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is important for developing economic relations through concrete and practical steps between the two countries, pointing to the remarkable developments in the development and growth of relations between the two countries at the political and diplomatic levels.

Gok pointed out that the bilateral visits exchanged during the past months by the leaders of the two countries, ministers and senior officials recorded clear evidence of the strength of the relations, and their strength and bonds.

For his part, the Turkish economist and member of the Turkish Businessmen Association, Dr. Yusef Kateb Oglu, said that this visit is constructive in every sense of the word, adding that the Turkish leadership and the Turkish people highly value this visit.

He stressed to Al-Ittihad that the relations between the UAE and Turkey are developing positively, explaining that this indicates that there is not only a political-diplomatic rapprochement, but that the relations are growing to be strategic in all economic, political, social, diplomatic and cultural fields, stressing that this will strongly affect stability. Regional and global in light of the great status of both countries.

renew

He pointed out that the visit has great indications, and confirms the keenness of the two countries to support strategic cooperation in various fields, especially in light of the growing relations and the real desire to develop them into strategic relations, pointing to the great importance of the visit, which comes after the re-election of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

For his part, Ali Asmar, a Turkish political researcher, says that the bridges of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Turkey are firm, and are renewed at every stage and in all fields, pointing to the importance of Emirati investments and partnership between the two countries at the current stage for Turkey.

Asmar also noted that the visit comes in light of rapid international developments, including, for example, the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, which is undoubtedly a focus of regional and global concern, due to its repercussions on the Middle East, and that the two countries can play a role in mitigating the situation. Tension due to their good relations with the various parties, and may push efforts to calm down.

He pointed out that cooperation between the two countries is also important to confront a number of global challenges or threats, including extremism and terrorism, in addition to the environmental problem, which is receiving increasing attention from both countries.

The two countries have joint efforts in combating terrorism, as the two countries participate in the international coalition to fight ISIS.

joint work

For his part, Mehmet Onal, a Turkish political analyst, said that since the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to Turkey about a year and a half ago, there has been a quantum leap in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Turkish political analyst told Al-Ittihad that the depth of relations between the two countries was clearly evident in the UAE’s assistance to Turkey during the earthquake, whether with rescue teams, which saved thousands by searching under the rubble and opening a field hospital, or through various relief, food and logistical aid, which did not stop. Moment, and was among the first to arrive after the devastating earthquake. He pointed out the common desire of the two countries to enhance bilateral cooperation, and the expectation of the UAE’s participation in the reconstruction process, which could cost approximately $100 billion.

During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE in February 2022, he indicated that the UAE is among the leading trading partners, considering that Turkey “believes that the security and stability of all brotherly countries in the Gulf region are inseparable from its security and stability, and relations with the UAE are important to strengthening the stability of the region.” the whole.”

For his part, Turkish political researcher Ibrahim Edmir expected an increase in bilateral investments between the UAE and Turkey during the coming period, in light of the distinguished and close relations between the leaderships of the two countries, which appeared in mutual visits at the highest levels during the last period.

The Turkish political researcher added to Al-Ittihad that the joint work between Turkey and the UAE politically and economically has a major role in enhancing the stability of the region.

He explained that the Turkish people are proud of the assistance of the Emirati people in the earthquake crisis, which shocked everyone, and the UAE had a great humanitarian role represented in the “Gentle Knight” operation, which provided aid to help Turkey move forward after the great catastrophe.

strategic prospects

Meanwhile, Ambassador Hussein Haridi, a former assistant to the Egyptian Foreign Minister, an expert in international relations affairs, confirmed that the UAE and Turkey’s announcement at the end of last May of ratifying the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement less than three months after its signing reflects the two countries’ keenness to advance relations. to broader strategic horizons.

The Egyptian diplomat told Al-Ittihad that the UAE and Turkey want to support and strengthen the growing strategic relations between them through solid foundations and rules for a sustainable bilateral partnership, especially since the UAE has recently begun the new fifty-year phase, during which it seeks to deepen its international partnerships with various countries of the world.

Haridi pointed out that the political will in the UAE and Turkey contributes greatly to bringing about an important and pivotal shift in the history of joint relations, which was clearly evident during the last period in the mutual visits and agreements signed between the two countries.

The former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister said that the Emirati-Turkish relations have greatly strengthened during the past two years, in light of the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to push these relations forward, which was well demonstrated during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. , to Turkey on November 24, 2021, and the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the UAE on February 14, 2022.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, visited Turkey on November 24, 2021. During the visit, the UAE announced the establishment of a $10 billion fund to support the Turkish economy and strategic investments in Turkey, especially the logistical sectors such as energy, health, and food.

On February 14, 2022, the Turkish President visited the UAE, during which the two sides signed 13 cooperation agreements, memorandums of understanding and protocols aimed at strengthening cooperation and expanding partnerships between the two countries in many fields.