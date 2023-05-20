Shaaban Bilal (Jeddah, Cairo)

Experts and political analysts said that the Arab summit strengthened joint Arab action in the face of the challenges facing the region, and also established a new Arab strategy for resolving crises.

Syrian political researcher Ibrahim Kaban said that the presence of the Ukrainian president, and the broadcast of the Russian president’s telegram to the summit, confirm the importance of Arab influence in global issues, pointing out that the summit also dealt with prominent issues such as Syria and Palestine, the crises in Sudan, Yemen and Somalia, and the difficult economic conditions in Lebanon.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Kaban indicated that there is a new Arab strategy to solve many crises, especially Syria, and bring it back to the Arab embrace.

For his part, the Lebanese academic and political analyst, Bashir Esmat, said that the Arab summit witnessed the rehabilitation of the Arab world in facing many challenges facing the region and restoring stability to it.

Sudanese political researcher Othman Abdel Halim said that the Arab summit came in light of hot political events and changes taking place in the Arab arena, pointing out that the return of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to participate is an exceptional event.

The Sudanese crisis file imposed itself strongly on the agenda of this summit, which comes at an exemplary time for Sudan, as the Sudanese political researcher confirmed that the summit coincides with the fighting in Sudan, especially since Jeddah hosted talks a few days ago between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Abdul Halim pointed out the importance of this summit in contributing to the establishment of a similar initiative based on the Jeddah Declaration, and perhaps the preparation for a permanent ceasefire as a prelude to a final settlement of the armed conflict.

And from Jordan, the Jordanian political researcher, Dr. Amer Al-Sabaileh, told Al-Ittihad that the Arab summit affirmed Arab solidarity and joint action in a way that is useful in finding solutions to many files, especially the return of Syria to the Arab embrace, and the escalation of the Sudanese crisis and the Palestinian cause, explaining that the summit brought together countries Arabic, and witnessed agreement on a lot of files.