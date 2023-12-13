Thursday, December 14, 2023, 00:21



The Spanish Levante is a land with extensive agricultural areas and a climate that ranges between dry and semi-arid, characteristics that, together with its vital role for national agriculture, make efficient water management for irrigation one of its great challenges. when it comes to maintaining agricultural and economic productivity.

This is an increasingly complicated task given the need to balance water supply and the sustainability of water resources, at a time when water scarcity, climate change and pressure on aquifer resources put into question. Not only agriculture, but also ecosystems and local communities are at risk.

In this context, LA VERDAD and the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct (Scrats) organize the forum 'Water, a crossroads in the Spanish Levante', in order to analyze experiences among experts in the sector and evaluate the impact of the transfers in the agriculture of the Levant and its contribution to the sustainable development of the Region, offering perspectives and solutions. It will be tomorrow, from 9:30 a.m., at the Nelva Hotel.

Forum 'Water, a crossroads in the Spanish Levant'

Who

Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct and LA VERDAD Organize

When

Tomorrow, Friday, December 15, at 9:30 a.m. at the Hotel Nelva (Murcia)

Inscription

Free at events.la Verdad.es. Streaming tracking from www.iagua.es

Moderated by Manuel Buitrago, local head of LA VERDAD, the forum will begin with a round table to share the experience of the Tajo-Segura, Júcar-Vinalopó and Negratín-Almanzora transfers, and their contribution to the development of Levante and Spain. It will feature interventions by Lucas Jiménez, president of the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo–Segura Aqueduct; Ángel Urbina, president of the Central Board of Users of Vinalopó, l'Alacantí and the Marina Baja Water Consortium, and Javier Serrano representing Aguas de Almanzora.

The second round table will offer a real vision of desalination and transfers, from the point of view of hydrological planning and its challenges, by Mario Urrea, president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation; Juan Valero de Palma, president of Fenacore, and Isabel Caro-Patón Carmona, specialist in water, environmental and energy law. The forum will host two presentations, the first by the technical director of Acuamed, Fermín López, and the second, starring Ylenia Aguilar, international expert on irrigation transfers, from the management team of Central Arizona Water.

Registration is free until capacity is reached, prior registration at events.la Verdad.es. In addition, the event can be followed in streaming from www.iagua.es.