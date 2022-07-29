Home page politics

Nikolai Patrushev (back) could succeed Vladimir Putin as President of Russia (archive image). © Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa

What if Putin leaves? A British ex-foreign intelligence chief is certain that Nikolai Patrushev would take over the Kremlin leadership.

Moscow – Russia continues his attacks in Ukraine war away. The rumors about an illness are just as persistent Vladimir Putin’s – and the speculation about a possible successor plan.

Sir Richard Dearlove, former head of the British foreign intelligence service MI6, believes that Nikolai Patrushev would succeed Putin if he had to step down due to illness. Patrushev is currently Secretary of the Russian Security Council. Dearlove gave his assessment on the One Decision Podcast, like the news magazine Newsweek reported.

Again and again new rumors sprout a possible serious illness of Putin. However, the Kremlin dismisses this as untrue. Western observers have also recently been very skeptical about the rumours. Dearlove has nonetheless given his assessment of a post-Putin future: “I would go so far as to say almost with certainty that for now it would be Patrushev.”

Patrushev is considered a close ally of Putin and also justified the invasion of Ukraine, like that Washington Post reported. He shares a past with Putin with the KGB. This is the main security agency of the Soviet Union. According to the Kremlin, as Secretary of the Security Council he now works in a “separate department of the Presidential Executive Office”.

Putin’s successor would come from his inner circle

On the podcast, Dearlove met Dr. Louise Shelley, a professor at George Mason University in Virginia. Shelley, who is also director of the Center on Terrorism, Transnational Crime and Corruption she founded, believes Putin would be succeeded by a member of the siloviki.

Siloviki are the Russian representatives of the military or secret services. Shelley expects a successor from Putin’s “closest circle”. However, the expert did not want to answer the question of whether the successor would be able to stay in power for long.

Putin has been in office for more than two decades. A law he signed in 2021 reset his terms to zero. This would allow him to remain president for two more terms. These would last 12 more years and he could officiate in the Kremlin until 2036. But it is uncertain that the 69-year-old will actually remain President of Russia for that long. (yeah)