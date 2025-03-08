The famous music and podcast app in streaming, Spotify, suffered on Monday, February 3, some operating problems that caused a crisis among its users. Thousands of people stopped being able to listen to their favorite songs in a normal way or reproduce them on certain devices. The company of Swedish origin tried resolve the conflict As soon as possible.

Although it did not affect everyone, it was later discovered that Spotify was trying to fight APKs, That is, pirate applications that allowed listening to music without restrictions or limitations, using the advantages of the premium app without paying. The company had been fighting against all those people who used the app incorrectly.

Spotify blocked all the accounts used APK leaving millions of users without being able to use the application services. Now, following this fact, a scam has been put into operation that is putting thousands of people at risk. All those who used this service illegally navigate online looking for a link from which to download another pirate version.

Scam | Istock

Cybercriminals are aware of this and have been getting to work creating fraudulent links with which to introduce viruses and steal personal data of all those who access them. Experts warn of the risk of this practice, since by just pressing an “infected” button, scammers are able to access all the information of a mobile phone or computer.

Spotify’s main intention was that all those users who used the APKs go to the Premium Payment Plan to continue using the application normally, but not everyone can afford that cost or directly prefer not to do so. It is important Avoid any Internet link that does not come from the official website and not access those who seem fraudulent.