Doctors Ricardo Ariel Zimerman and Francisco Eduardo Cardoso Alves defended this Friday (June 18, 2021) the use of medicines such as ivermectin and chloroquine as a form of early treatment for covid-19 to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate.

“For example, just in relation to ivermectin, we have at least five thematic reviews with meta-analysis. The most recent, with 19 randomized clinical trials, nine of which are double-blind, showing an 85% reduction in mortality, with ivermectin, in patients with mild to moderate Covid”, declared Zimerman in his opening speech.

Francisco Eduardo criticized what he called the politicization of the use or not of remedies against covid. After Jair Bolsonaro’s defense of chloroquine, for example, opponents have criticized those who also defend the so-called early treatment.

“Reputable, dedicated doctors, who tried to explain the absurdity of this, began to be labeled as negationists, obscurantists, offensive terms that might even fit in a political arena, but should never be present in the health system. It was an absolutely meaningless fallacy. Those who denied the treatment, in full demonstration of a sign of virtue, called the doctors who treated the patients denialists.”

“Hydroxychloroquine, when used in a public health system such as the Iranian one, which is similar to ours, even with centralization and electronic medical records of more than 90% of those assisted in the Iranian SUS… In a study, now published recently, 27 thousand Iranians evaluated, who received hydroxychloroquine, had 73% less lethality – 73% less”, stated Zimerman.

For the 1st time at the CPI, the committee’s rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), refused to question the guests. The refusal was in protest at the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro in his live on Thursday (June 17). The president said that getting infected with the disease is more effective than vaccines.

The rapporteur and the vice president of the commission, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), left the commission before the testimonies. Government senators, who are the majority in person at the meeting, protested and asked that a substitute rapporteur be appointed, but the demand was denied. They also claimed that Renan did not treat other expert guests like that and that he would have his sentence ready.

“You heard but you don’t want to question them; should question them. It should…Ok, I don’t want to oblige you, but it’s double standards (…) Here there are scientists, here there are doctors who treat patients”, said Luís Carlos Heinze (PP-RS).

The senator questioned the way the rapporteur treated the guests, citing scientists Natalia Pasternak and Cláudio Maierovitch. At that meeting, when both held the federal government responsible for the thousands of covid-19 deaths in the country, Renan made a lengthy interrogation, reading questions on printed paper as he has always done at the CPI.

In their presentations, the doctors invited to this Friday stated that there are high standard scientific studies that support the thesis of early treatment. A week ago (June 11), scientist Natália Pasternak and former president of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) Cláudio Maierovitch said the opposite of the CPI.

“[Há] a very complete study, also published in the middle of last year, which evaluated the action of chloroquine on generic cells, respiratory tract cells, in animals, in combination or not with azithromycin, in all the ways you can imagine […] It doesn’t work in respiratory tract cells, it doesn’t work in mice, it doesn’t work in monkeys, and we already know that it doesn’t work in humans. Gentlemen, chloroquine has been tested on everything! We tested it on animals, we tested it on humans. We just didn’t test it on rheas, because the rheas escaped, but, for the rest, we tested it on everything, and it didn’t work”, said Pasternak.

Ricardo Ariel Zimerman and Francisco Eduardo Cardoso Alves said they were against the so-called “covid kit”. They stated that it is necessary to prescribe the correct medication for each person. They defended the use of drugs without proven efficacy, such as chloroquine and ivermectin.

“Those who defend medicine cannot defend self-treatment or the covid kit. I even don’t know the term kit covid, because what I see being referred to as kit covid, for me, is something I don’t do in my clinical practice, and everyone who treats patients with covid doesn’t do it. Patients have to have the doctor there, at their side, all day long”, declared Francisco.

Doctors were also asked about the study in Amazonas, using chloroquine, which killed 11 people. The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) opened an inquiry to investigate the fact in April. CPI guests said that much higher doses were used in this study than recommended

continue reading