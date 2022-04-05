The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities already have the first draft of the experts on the end of the mandatory nature of the mask and in that document, the specialists of the Alerts Conference propose to wait for at least two weeks and propose delaying the elimination of this element of protection until after Easter.

This first draft, unveiled by RTVE, in which Health and community technicians participate, advocates a progressive de-escalation of masks, which would begin in schools and would have the exception of hospitals, residences and public transport, where it would continue to be mandatory.

In addition, the experts from the Alerts Conference advocate a “responsible use” of the mask in the vulnerable population when a safety distance of one and a half meters cannot be kept and in places where there is no good ventilation, such as shopping centers. , supermarkets, shops, cinemas, museums or bars.

The content of the document will be debated this Tuesday by the Public Health Commission, in which representatives of the Ministry of Health and the autonomies participate, with the aim of agreeing on a text that will arrive this Wednesday at the Interterritorial Health Council, where it will be discussed again about the masks.

The postures are found. The Ministry of Health planned to remove the masks on April 12, Holy Tuesday, when two weeks had passed since the start of the covid-19 ‘flu’. The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, sent an email to the communities last week in which he raised that date. The majority response was that it was too early, given that Spain maintains a cumulative incidence among those over 60 years of age (the only data available after the new surveillance phase began) above 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days. .

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has put himself at the head of those who demand “prudence” and this Monday he asked that the masks be kept indoors “at least for the next month and a half”, facing mass events where infections can occur, such as the April Fair or Holy Week.