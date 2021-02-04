Over the past week, rates of 10 cryptocurrencies have grown from 10 to 50%, and some of them have increased up to 148% since the beginning of the year. Experts interviewed by Izvestia expect further growth in the cost of altcoins and bitcoin with some rate corrections.

Altcoin prices soared the most: Chainlink – by 102%, Ethereum – by 125%, Cardano – by 143%, Stellar – by 146%, Polkadot – by 148%.

Dogecoin, which is in 11th place in the rating, has risen in price by a record 780%. Another jump in prices occurred after Elon Musk posted on his Twitter on February 4 Doge in response to a picture of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The price of cryptocurrency at the moment increased by 76%. It can now be purchased for $ 0.049.

Similar waves of growth in cryptocurrency rates have already occurred in 2011, 2013 and 2016-2017. At each of them, bitcoin rose in price by 10-20 times, so at the moment its value may well increase to $ 100-200 thousand, said Maxim Petronevich, senior economist at Otkritie Bank.

After that, sharp corrections are inevitable. So, in 2011, the bitcoin rate fell 11 times, in 2014-2015 – four times, and in 2018 – five times.

Experts expect the continuation of the current trend for the growth of cryptocurrency rates, including bitcoin. The influx of institutional capital into the digital assets sector will continue to be present, and in the long term, this will lead to an increase in the price of electronic currencies, said Yuri Mazur, head of the data analysis department of the crypto broker CEX.IO Broker.

The expert believes that after the correction of bitcoin at the level of $ 19-20.5 thousand with a new wave of growth, its price may reach $ 42 thousand.

Vladimir Smetanin, general director of the Swiss financial company Newcent, gives an even more optimistic forecast. In his opinion, a correction in the exchange rate is likely, however, in the next two years, Bitcoin may approach $ 100-120 thousand.

In a bullish manner: cryptocurrencies have risen sharply since the beginning of the year