Experts interviewed by the newspaper “News”believe that oil prices may fall to $ 60 per barrel in the near future.

It is reported that the decline in prices will occur against the backdrop of improved weather conditions in America and increased production of the countries of the oil cartel.

According to Vadim Iosub, senior analyst at Alpari Eurasia, the rise in quotations occurred on the night of February 18 after the release of a report by the American Petroleum Institute (API), which showed a decrease in crude oil reserves in the United States for the week by 5.8 million barrels.

The decline in reserves is caused by energy problems in the state of Texas due to bad weather. If the authorities take control of the situation, the oil price may adjust to $ 60 per barrel.

In the opinion of Askhat Sagdiev, General Director of Univer Capital, the easing of frosts in Western countries and the intention of Saudi Arabia to increase production by 1 million barrels per day will also contribute to the likely price reduction.

Earlier, experts predicted whether oil prices would continue to rise. In their opinion, the rise in oil prices is due to the emergency situation in Texas due to heavy rainfall, a statement by Saudi Arabia about another interception of a drone with explosives, as well as a large-scale vaccination against coronavirus.

Investors believe that in the future oil will be traded at a price of up to $ 65 per barrel, but a new rollback of its price is also possible.