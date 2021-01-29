Today, Friday, the vaccination authority in Germany renewed its recommendation not to give the “Oxford-AstraZeneca” vaccine against Coronavirus to those over the age of 64, in a situation that contradicts what the European Medicines Agency announced.

“We do not recommend, at the present time, in light of the available data, the vaccine only for those between the ages of 18 and 64 years,” the German authority said, in a recommendation published today, Friday, reiterating the recommendation it made yesterday, Thursday.

She added, “There is not enough data to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine in persons aged 65 years and over.”

It is likely that the German Ministry of Health will follow this recommendation in its decision to approve the vaccine in Germany, which is expected to be issued next week at the latest.

However, the European Medicines Agency agreed today, Friday, to use the AstraZeneca vaccine in the European Union for people over the age of 18, without specifying an age limit.

The vaccine, which was developed by the “AstraZeneca” group in cooperation with the University of Oxford in Britain, has become the third vaccine given by the European Medicines Agency the green light after the “Biontech-Pfizer” and “Moderna” vaccines.