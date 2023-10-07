Experts specializing in human resources have confirmed that about 44% of the skills of the current workforce will be affected and destabilized during the next five years, and 6 out of every 10 workers will need training in new skills before the year 2027, while 42 of the work tasks will be automated before then. General too.

Experts explained during the Human Resources Forum 2023, which was recently organized by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, that creative thinking is the most important skill in our lives, and that artificial intelligence will dominate many tasks in the future, so all the workforce must focus on creativity and innovation until they lose… Their jobs, and individuals and organizations who focus on this type of thinking and innovation will be able to survive in the coming years.

They called for the necessity of working to hone creativity skills by embracing curiosity, practicing thinking, brainstorming, thinking outside the box, looking at things impartially, away from previous impressions, and being involved and taking risks.

Regarding how to acquire the skills required for the labor market, the experts stressed that the family, school, and university have a major role in achieving this mission, followed by ensuring training and qualification processes at work, paying attention to personal learning, embracing the principle of lifelong learning, being flexible and quick to learn, and being keen to obtain programs. Executive courses in creativity, innovation, digital transformation, and anticipating the future.

They pointed out that, given some of the most important jobs required in the future, data jobs, which include data scientists and data analysts, are among the most promising jobs, as well as artificial intelligence jobs, which include machine learning engineers, artificial intelligence trainers, and artificial intelligence risk specialists, in addition to… Robotics jobs that include robotics engineers, robot installers, robot programmers, operators, and self-driving car specialists.

They added, “Among the most promising jobs of the future are jobs in the health sector, especially specialists in mental health, anti-aging, and biotechnology engineers, in addition to green jobs that include sustainability experts, environmental engineers, agricultural science experts, climate change specialists, quality of life technicians, and specialists.” In recycling and clean car engineers.

Experts stressed the need to embrace technology and digital transformation, and the shift to sustainability and green transformation, especially since it is expected that 24 million green jobs will be available by the year 2030, and the necessity of acquiring the skills and tools that the labor market requires during the coming years.

They stressed that what we need for the future is a mindset of growth, resilience, learning, and high performance, and technical and specialized skills such as foresight, programming, data science, machine learning, and soft skills, such as critical and creative thinking, solving complex problems, effective communication, leadership, and working within… Team, emotional and social intelligence, and lifelong learning. To acquire other skills according to the requirements of the times, and learning agility, we need tools, such as generative artificial intelligence tools, etc., data analysis, and methodologies.