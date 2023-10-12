Experts and specialists confirmed during the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum that generative artificial intelligence does not mean eliminating jobs for humans, pointing out that it is the art of asking questions to obtain answers and solutions, and that humans are the ones who make decisions and bear responsibility in managing artificial intelligence applications.

They said, “Our region has a positive view of the ability of its applications to drive growth paths, although there is justified global concern about its misuse.”

They pointed out that the coming years will constitute an opportunity for the banking sector to benefit from generative artificial intelligence worth $300 to $400 billion.

In detail, Chiara Marchati, partner for data, advanced analytics, and generative artificial intelligence at Quantum Black from McKinsey, confirmed that successful and fruitful generative artificial intelligence will depend mainly on asking the right questions to obtain answers, solutions, and effective and fruitful uses of its applications.

She added during a speech she delivered at the forum: “We have 60 years of computer-available models, 40 years of the Internet and the greatest wealth of data, and 20 years of using mobile phones, which gives us the ability to have high-performance computers and systems that benefit from generative artificial intelligence.”

She pointed out that this development that we are witnessing in the artificial intelligence sector does not mean that individuals will lose their jobs, explaining that McKinsey conducted interviews with more than 3,000 business leaders and found that they want to use this technology to increase productivity by 20-30%, depending on the type of work.

Partner and Director of Life Sciences at Quantum Black, Owen Lydon, said that the results of generative artificial intelligence have already begun to appear in understanding and evaluating patients’ histories and medical records and forming an integrated picture of their health files, which improves future patient care opportunities and enhances the efficiency of managing health care facilities and institutions.

Lydon emphasized that those who make decisions are humans and bear responsibility for managing applications of generative artificial intelligence, especially in the medical and health sector and biological sciences research.

Partner and Director of Financial Services and Generative Artificial Intelligence at Quantum Black, Larry Lerner, confirmed that the banking sector will benefit very greatly from generative artificial intelligence techniques, and the coming years will represent an opportunity for the banking sector to benefit from generative artificial intelligence worth $300 to $400 billion.

Lerner added: “The insurance sector will benefit from generative artificial intelligence, which will be able to go back to decades-old data to analyze and model it and prepare the best formulas for insurance contracts.”

For his part, Alex Kosmas, partner and director of advanced analytics for the fields of travel, transportation and logistics at Quantum Black, said that vital sectors such as aviation, tourism, travel and hospitality are today rapidly benefiting from generative artificial intelligence by focusing on analyzing big data to understand changing trends and different needs. For customers and users. He added: “The human element is essential and indispensable in the aviation sector and its related sectors, but generative artificial intelligence promises to build standard models that facilitate tasks for this human element.”

The General Manager of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics at Google Cloud, Alessio Bagnaresi, stressed that generative artificial intelligence is a promising field for partnership between technology providers, business sectors, government institutions, companies and emerging projects to achieve qualitative leaps in vital sectors for the future such as medicine, scientific research, sustainability, financial services, cybersecurity and anticipating natural disasters. .

He pointed out that work is currently underway to develop specialized models for the use of artificial intelligence in the medical sector, as in the “Med-Palm 2” medical model, which evaluates patient data and achieves an 85% accuracy rate in examinations and diagnosis.

For his part, BCG partner, Dr. Akram Awad, said that there is justified global concern about the misuse of artificial intelligence, but here in the region there is a positive outlook and optimism about the ability of artificial intelligence applications to drive growth paths in various sectors, and this may be due to High percentage of youth.