The Electoral Justice Inspector General, Benedito Gonçalves, ended the collection of evidence and the case must be judged

The Minister of the STF Alexandre de Moraes sent to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) the expertise carried out by the PF (Federal Police) in the draft with proposals to reverse the result of the 2022 elections found in the house of the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District , Anderson Torres. The information is contained in decision by the Corregidor General of Electoral Justice, Benedito Gonçalves, who ended on Friday (31.Mar.2023) the collection of evidence from the investigation against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).