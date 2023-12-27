Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/27/2023 – 18:00

An examination carried out by the Technical-Scientific Police of Goiás confirmed that there was poisoning of Leonardo Pereira Alves, aged 58, and his mother, Luzia Tereza Alves, aged 86, who died on the 17th and 18th of December, respectively, in Goiânia. Lawyer Amanda Partata Mortoza, ex-girlfriend of Leonardo's son, is suspected of committing murder and is arrested. She denies having committed the crimes.

The police suspect that the suspect poisoned “pot sweets” that she served at a breakfast for her ex-father-in-law and his mother. The 31-year-old lawyer had told her former boyfriend's family that she was pregnant, but the tests did not show pregnancy. Still on Sunday, after breakfast, mother and son were hospitalized with abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

Expert Mayara Cardoso reported that the substance was found both in samples of the sweets and in the bodies of the two victims. She also said that it is well known and has high toxicity and lethality. A small amount, according to her, is capable of causing irreversible damage. The name of the substance was not disclosed to avoid encouraging other cases. The poison was found in two of the four samples of sweets examined.

'I never imagined such brutality', says son and grandson of victims

In his first public demonstration, doctor Leonardo Pereira Alves Filho, ex-boyfriend of lawyer Amanda Partata and son and grandson of the victims, spoke this Tuesday, 26th, about the moment of mourning that the family is experiencing. “It has been very fast and with a lot of negative surprises for us.”

On Tuesday, he, his sister and mother gave a statement to the police. Upon leaving the Homicide Investigation Station, Leonardo Filho spoke to TV Anhanguera and said that he “never imagined anything that would justify such brutality”. He also stated that it is being very difficult for the family.

Lawyer Amanda Partata is temporarily detained. The lawyers representing Amanda, Rodrigo Lustosa and Carlos Márcio Rissi Macedo, stated that the defense does not yet formally know the results of the examinations and that they are awaiting access to comment.

“In any case, this does not change the situation regarding the patent illegality of Amanda Mortoza’s arrest. We hope to have good success in obtaining her freedom, which would be a measure of complete justice”, said the defenders.

Possible motivation for the crime

At the time of Amanda's arrest, the delegate investigating the deaths, Carlos Alfama, said that the crime was motivated by a “feeling of rejection” due to the end of the suspect's relationship with Leonardo Filho, which lasted around 45 days and ended in August 10th.

According to Alfama, Leonardo Filho received daily threats for fake profiles on social networks, phone calls and messages. Such threats were already investigated by the police, who concluded that they came from fake profiles created by Amanda.

Technology was used to mask the original cell phone number that called and sent messages. This original cell phone number is registered in the name of Amanda's brother and the number for password recovery was that of the suspect, says the delegate. Leonardo Filho even blocked 100 phone numbers.

In addition to Leonardo, the family was threatened. “One of the threats said: there’s no point crying over his blood later,” reports Alfama. According to him, the good relationship with the family was false. Amanda refused to give her cell phone password, which will be examined.

Amanda, who was staying at a hotel in Goiânia, went to a bakery to buy the food she took for the cafe, returned to the hotel, and then went to her ex's family's house, around 10 am on Sunday, where she stayed until 1 pm .

Amanda, Leonardo Alves, his mother, Luzia Tereza Alves, and his father, who the police identified as João, were at the table. The police were informed that he did not consume anything in the coffee. Before Amanda even left, her ex-father-in-law started to feel sick.

Amanda returned to Itumbiara, the city where she lives, as soon as she left her old boyfriend's house and, on the way, she received a message from her ex-father-in-law, in which he advised her to seek medical attention because he suspected that the food was spoiled. The family's first suspicion was food poisoning. Amanda only went to the hospital at midnight, after finding out about her ex-father-in-law's death.

The police quickly ruled out the possibility of food poisoning because, says the police chief, this situation occurs differently in each person and the ex-father-in-law and the elderly woman had the same evolution. Furthermore, the period between food consumption and death would be longer.

Leonardo started feeling ill around 1pm and died that night. His mother was admitted to the ICU and died in the early hours of the morning.

Amanda was arrested in a psychiatric clinic in Aparecida de Goiânia, in the metropolitan region of the capital. According to the police chief, she was hospitalized by her family around noon on Wednesday, the 20th, after trying to kill herself. She is being investigated for double qualified homicide.