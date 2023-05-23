Change is part of the list of measures to reduce the queue for medical expertise, which is more than 1 million people

The Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupisaid that the use of telemedicine to reduce the queue for medical expertise at the INSS (National Social Security Institute) will come into effect in the 2nd half of 2023. online will be destined to some cases, not yet detailed by the government.

“Does someone need to make a person walk 400, 500 km to show that he has a leg problem, that he cannot walk, that he is paraplegic, that he is blind? Could it be that using a cell phone, a computer image cannot be seen and attested to? When in doubt, then you need to go to the expert [presencial]”, said Lupi in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil on Monday night (May 22, 2023).

The biggest challenge for Social Security is to reduce the queue for a medical examination: of the 1.8 million people awaiting assistance from the INSS, more than 1 million are waiting for an examination. Lupi pointed out that joint efforts are underway to reduce waiting times, especially in remote locations.

“We currently have around 3,000 experts to take care of all of Brazil. And what happens? In the interior of Brazil, access is difficult. You go, for example, from João Pessoa to Campina Grande, it’s easy, but in the interior of Paraíba it’s more difficult. The same thing in Rio Grande do Norte. Imagine in the Amazon, where you only have access to some municipalities by boat”, said the minister.

So we are starting to do a joint effort, in which we are going to get a group –and this is already happening– of expert doctors to go, mainly, to the most distant places where people need”, he completed.

In addition, next month, the Ministry of Social Security intends to conclude an agreement with the Ministry of Health to computerize medical certificates for the purposes of health leave. According to Lupi, 30% of these documents arrive illegible at the INSS.

“Look how absurd it is, but I have to say: 30% of the people who receive a medical certificate to get their health leave, the administrative sector cannot read it [o atestado]because the handwriting of a doctor, with all due respect, is a handwriting with some difficulty [de leitura]. So what happens? The Ministry of Health will put this in the computer and the certificate will be computerized. So I won’t need anyone to interpret. There is already an immediate validity”, explained Lupi.

With information from Brazil Agency