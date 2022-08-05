The biggest attention, however, falls on tables like Transformando o Futuro do Brasil, which brought together, among others, the founder and chairman of the XP Inc group, Guilherme Benchimol, the founder of 3G Capital, Carlos Alberto Sicupira, and the president of iFood, Fabricio Bloisi. Sicupira addressed a classic dilemma for large companies: perpetuating an owner culture and startup attitude. “It takes humility to know what you need again and [descobrir] what you don’t know,” he said. Benchimol reinforced, and said that “the ones who make Brazil happen are the entrepreneurs”.

This type of reflection attracts ordinary investors who take advantage of the fair to have a better relationship with brokers and investment analysts. This is the case of banker Caroline Augusto, 35 years old. The investor, who made her first investment ten years ago, was invited by her investment advisor. “I think the fair is very interesting for us to have more direct contact with those who take care of our money, which can bring more confidence,” said Caroline. Currently, most of its capital is invested in fixed income. The explanation is the high interest rates, which rose to 13.75% per year on Wednesday (3).

The engineer and business administrator Acácio Campos also started investing ten years ago, when he was 48 years old. Its applications focus on retirement. He recognizes that he has already had a lot of damage. “I was more focused on making money from the appreciation of assets. Now I’m looking for dividends so I don’t sell assets and have passive income,” said Campos.

It is investors such as engineer Campos and banker Caroline who are being attracted to the event that increasingly seeks the multiplicity of voices and themes. One of the talks, Diversity versus Innovation: How Plurality Enhances Results, touched the wound. It discussed the inclusion of black people in the labor market. One of the members of the board, CEO and founder of Black Influence, Ricardo Silvestre, said he believes that the black population is still very marginalized in Brazil. For him, companies should invest in diversity to have greater profitability. “Diversity is a business ally,” said Silvestre.

COMPANIES But not only ordinary investors are attracted. For the companies that occupied the more than 150 booths, the event is seen as a phenomenal opportunity. This was Banco Daycoval’s expectation. According to the company’s representative, Geisi Panontin, the main reason for the bank to be there is to attract customers. For her, the financial institution is well known for lending to companies and the focus is now on expanding the individual customer base. “We currently have BRL 11.59 billion under our custody in our funds. The goal is to end the year with R$15 billion,” she said.

Levante, on the other hand, aims to maintain a good image with customers. According to the CEO of the retail operation, Bruno Santos, the stand’s proposal is to bring educational material to those interested in the services. “The proposal is to bring financial education with some tips to investors, leaving the consumer with a good image of the company”, said Santos.

This kind of opportunity for companies and knowledge for individuals makes Expert XP an event that only tends to get bigger. Because it brings in essence training and education. As Silvestre, the CEO of Black Influence, says, this world [do investimento] is still very mystified for the majority of the Brazilian population. “We don’t have financial education classes in Brazilian schools, which makes the subject complicated for a large part of the population,” he said. Making the subject pop is a way to change this reality.