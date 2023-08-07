Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

In the Ukraine war, more and more drones are being used on both sides and, according to one expert, could decide the war. But there is a problem.

Kiev – Talking to the British The Guardians a specialist in kamikaze drones, who works for the army of Ukraine, reports on great successes and that the Ukraine war “can be won with drones”. At the same time, however, he also expresses strong criticism of the work of the Ukrainian government, which does not provide its people with enough material – while Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov claims otherwise.

According to a report by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, he announced at the beginning of last week that the tenth model of FPV drone developed in Ukraine would soon be available for Ukrainian soldiers and would be produced in larger capacities. FPV drones, with the full name “First Person View” drones, are aircraft that transmit a camera image in real time to VR glasses, which also enables them to be operated over long distances.

Drones are becoming increasingly important for the course of the war in Ukraine. (Iconic photo) © Juan Barreto/AFP

Improvised Kamikaze Drones: Drone expert with heavy criticism from government and industry

According to the drone expert the British publication only calls Oleksandr by his first name, but neither he nor his colleagues have seen such a drone from the Defense Ministry. Instead, they use devices whose components are financed by donations and are mainly ordered from China. Two friends who “live on the 24th floor of a block of flats in Kiev” assembled the devices themselves in their apartment, which he later used to destroy Russian war equipment on the front lines of the Ukraine war. Oleksandr is not employed as a soldier in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he says, but instead offers his services and drones to units that need him.

For the improvised devices, the success numbers are those of the Ukrainians the reporter of Guardians presents, remarkable: Five destroyed main battle tanks, another five armored personnel carriers, a troop transport vehicle, a scout tank and two armored multi-purpose transporters are in the list of Russian military equipment that he claims to have been involved in destroying. For some of the attacks, the man, who worked in IT before the war, shows video footage of Russian losses as evidence and says that at least he has not met anyone who has disabled more Russian war equipment. And all this while being between 400 meters and 5.5 kilometers from his drone. He compares his job to a “computer game”.

Drones in the Ukraine war: Successful attacks on several ships

And even though he’s fighting on the side of Ukraine in the war, he doesn’t have a particularly high opinion of the powerful in his country – starting with the availability of the promised Ukrainian-made drones, and ending with their price, which is around $650 high that Oleksandr is sure that rich businessmen will make a profit from it. The drone expert, who has taught himself his trade since the beginning of the war, believes that his government’s efforts so far have hardly been enough to hold its own against Russia, where drones are manufactured in vast quantities.

According to numerous media reports, drones are now one of the most important war equipment in the Ukraine war and are not only used by the Ukrainian army, but also by resistance fighters fighting for the same cause. They also repeatedly carry out smaller attacks on Russia, with the aim of building up pressure against the war intentions of the ruler Vladimir Putin. Last week, the Ukrainian military also reported successful drone attacks on a Russian warship off the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and a tanker near Crimea that was supposed to supply Russian troops. (saka)