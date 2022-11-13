Home page politics

The withdrawal from Kherson is described by Russia as a precautionary measure and strategy. However, an expert speaks plainly on Russian television.

Moscow – The Ukraine recaptured Kherson. After at the beginning of Ukraine War tens of thousands of soldiers of Russia presidents Wladimir Putin stationed in the area, the Russian army claims it has now withdrawn more than 30,000 soldiers from Cherson from the right bank of the Dnipro.

This The decision is sometimes met with loud criticism in Russia. In an interview, Russian analyst Igor Shishkin criticized the Kremlin’s account of its withdrawal from Kherson, as reported by fr.de.

Ukraine War: Account of Russian withdrawal from Kherson sends false message

The withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson was Moscow as a precautionary measure and as a strategic step in the war against the Ukraine shown. According to media reports, it is becoming increasingly difficult to supply the Russian soldiers west of the Dnipro. Shishkin, on the other hand, felt that this portrayal sent a false message to the Russian people.

In an interview on Russian TV, the analyst said that Russia must stand by defeat and not present it as victory or “some kind of cunning move”. “We have to tell the truth,” Shishkin said.

Ukraine war: Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson politically ‘damaging’ for Putin

Other experts have also commented on the Russian withdrawal from Cherson. The Center for Strategic and International Studies’ senior adviser Mark Cancian told the US newsmagazine Newsweekthat Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson, while politically damaging to Russian President Vladimir Putin, “makes military sense” to protect Russian troops.

Russian soldiers sit on an armored vehicle. The withdrawal from Cherson is described by Russia as a precautionary measure and strategy in the Ukraine war. However, an expert sees it differently. (symbol image) © Anton Vergun/dpa

If Russian positions on the west side of the Dnipro River collapsed, thousands of Russians would be trapped on the wrong side of the river and could have been taken prisoner. “It allows them to redistribute their forces,” Cancian told Newsweek. (hg)