Old shows by TV entertainer Harald Schmidt are also affected by the ARD warnings. © Imago

The criticism of the warnings that ARD puts before TV programs does not stop. right? The sociologist Aladin El-Mafaalani advocates a different approach.

As difficult as it is to distinguish when Harald Schmidt means something seriously and when not, at least this one statement from the interview in the Time should be true – and true at that. When asked about the warnings that ARD has recently placed before TV classics (also before “Schmidteinander”), the entertainer said: “By the way, I think nobody would have noticed the repetitions without the warning.”

In fact, there is a heated debate about a five-second warning before the start of the broadcast, which draws attention to the fact that “passages whose language and attitude could have a discriminatory effect from today’s perspective”. Some consider it “censorship”, others consider it up-to-date.

Heinz Becker on ARD warnings: “Satire should not be warned”

It all started with the “Otto Show”, the most recent example being the cult series “Family Heinz Becker”, which was produced from 1992 to 2004. The focus is on a scene from the 1994 episode “Modenschau”. There, the protagonist Heinz Becker, played by Gerd Dudenhöffer, uses the N-word. The subject of the conversation with his neighbor Schorsch Seitz is a club room that is to be used as accommodation for asylum seekers in the future.

Actor Gerd Dudenhöffer looks at this process with mixed feelings today. “My stories about the character Heinz Becker have always been satire that polarized. And I think: We shouldn’t be warned against satire, but encouraged to deal with satire. Because it symbolizes the current ‘state’ of a society and, using the example of old television programs, also the zeitgeist of the time,” said Dudenhöffer when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA.

Sociologist El-Mafaalani: “Show the first broadcast date consistently”

Aladin El-Mafaalani can basically understand that old TV programs, even if they contain problematic gags, should be accessible – just like works of art or books. “However, they have to be classified in some way,” says the sociologist from the University of Osnabrück in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. But how exactly is that supposed to work? The expert isn’t entirely sure either. But El-Mafaalani knows one thing for sure. “It is unfortunate that we are now discussing ‘warnings’,” says El-Mafaalani. “From my point of view, it would be enough to show the first broadcast date continuously.” This makes it clear that the program would not be repeated in 2023.

Actor Dudenhöffer is not surprised that the Saarland broadcasting company opted for the warning instead. The 73-year-old would like “discrimination and dehumanization to be topics from an early age that are discussed in the family, at school and also in society as a whole and that are also explained in depth. Why are many words and terms, such as the N-word, no longer allowed to be used?”

An approach that El-Mafaalani can certainly gain something from. “There is no single solution, we have to negotiate that together as a society.” However, there is one exception: children. “For this reason, the debate about children’s books has been going on for a while. Children should not learn certain problematic words, including the N-word, from children’s books or television programs. Even a warning is not enough for children,” says El-Mafaalani.