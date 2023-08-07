Home page politics

After the ultimatum of the West African community of states Ecowa to the military junta in Niger expired, the consequences are now uncertain.

Niamey – In view of the threat of military intervention by the West African community of states Ecowas, the military junta in Niger has closed the country’s airspace. A statement by the junta’s spokesman on national television on Sunday evening (6 August) said any attempt to violate airspace would result in a “vigorous and immediate backlash”. The junta justified the “until further notice” step with the “danger of intervention”, which would become clearer as a result of “preparations” in neighboring countries. The measure applies to “all aircraft”.

At the weekend, Ecowas issued an ultimatum to those since a Military junta in power in Niger expired at the end of July. The group of states had called on the new rulers in Niger to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum and restore constitutional order within a week. The group would otherwise take measures that could include violence, it said.

“Real war”: Former NATO commander-in-chief expresses concerns

It was initially unclear when the group of states wanted to decide on their further course of action and a possible military deployment. Such an approach is controversial in the region. In addition, such a mission by the group in Niger, with its 26 million inhabitants and about three times the area of ​​Germany, would probably be a great challenge. For its part, the junta announced at the weekend that it had filled important positions in the armed forces with its own followers.

Former NATO commander-in-chief of Europe James Stavridis warned on Sunday that the conflict in Niger could lead to a “full-scale war in Africa” ​​given the looming deadline for the putschists to take power. On the platform Xalso known as TwitterStavridis wrote that the events had the potential to develop into a “serious and devastating event”.

Conflict in Niger continues to escalate – military preparations are in full swing

The words of the Chief of the Nigerian Defense Staff make it clear that the conflict could culminate in a violent event. General Christopher Gwabin Musa said in one telephone conversation with New York Times on Saturday (5 August) “democracy must be restored, through diplomacy or force.”

Meanwhile, security and intelligence expert Oluseyi Adetayo confirmed across from CNN, : “Preparations are already in full swing, there is no doubt about that, and the military is on standby. As far as I know, Nigeria will not back down and will do whatever it takes to bring Niger back under civilian rule.”

Young people in Niger form vigilante groups

Meanwhile, support for the putschists is growing among the population. According to reports from the French broadcaster RFI, around 30,000 people gathered at the General Seyni Kountché Stadium in the capital Niamey on Sunday to protest against the Ecowas sanctions. As early as Sunday night, young people joined together to form vigilante groups, as a reporter from the German Press Agency reported.

Despite the worsening of the situation, according to French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, a withdrawal of French soldiers from Niger is not on the agenda. She warned those in power in Niger not to take the Ecowas threat seriously. The new junta had previously terminated military cooperation with the former colonial power on Thursday (3 August). Still has France around 1,500 soldiers stationed there. The USA are on site with around 1,000 soldiers, the Bundeswehr with around 100. Niger was one of the last western allies in the Sahel zone, which had been destabilized by Islamist terrorist groups. (aa/dpa/afp)