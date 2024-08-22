Home policy

From: Franziska Schwarz

Ukrainian soldiers fire on Russian positions near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine (20 August). © Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade/AP/dpa

The Ukrainian army is making small progress in its advance into Russian territory – but one calculation does not seem to be working.

Kiev/Kursk – The Ukrainian offensive in Kursk is being assessed in different ways. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks of almost 100 conquered towns in Russia. A military analyst, however, spoke of a “gamble” for the country attacked by Russia. The Ukrainians would probably have to sacrifice “Ukrainian territory elsewhere” for the conquered Russian territories, said Pierre Razoux, military historian and scientific director of the strategic think tank FMES, to the news agency AFP.

Putin reacts to offensive in Kursk – Russia expands defenses in Ukraine war

According to military analyst Jan Matveyev, Russian troops south of the Sejm River are in danger of being encircled. However, the British Ministry of Defense warns that Moscow is now expanding its defenses after initial confusion. “They have also started building additional defensive positions to prevent Ukraine from advancing,” it said on Friday (16 August).

Our current maps of the front lines in the Ukraine war provide an insight into the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In the Ukraine war, Kiev’s troops are fighting not only Kursk but also battles in the east

The Ukrainian army is making only small progress in its offensive on Russian territory. At the same time, Russia is not letting up with its attacks in eastern Ukraine. The General Staff in Kiev reports that there were 66 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front alone on Tuesday (21 August). These were repulsed, it was said, without this being independently confirmed.

There were reportedly battles for many towns that the Russians consider to be on the way to Pokrovsk, which is still about ten kilometers away. Russian military bloggers reported that their troops were advancing. Commander-in-Chief Olexander Syrskyj acknowledged the difficult situation. The Russian side said that the Ukrainian defense at Pokrovsk was faltering.

Kursk and Eastern Ukraine: Kiev is fighting on two difficult fronts in Putin’s war

With its Kursk Offensive, Kyiv is fighting in Ukraine War now on a second front against Russia, creating a situation that neither of the two states can endure in the long term, said retired Australian General Mick Ryan to the news agency AFPIt is unclear whether both sides can maintain such an approach for months. Ukraine’s position in Kursk could weaken over time, also because Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin wanted to send more soldiers to the area.

The Munich Merkur reported on Thursday that Putin is apparently planning brutal retaliation for the offensive in Kursk, including doubling Russian troop strength in Ukraine. However, the Kremlin is reportedly still refraining from an unpopular general mobilization. In view of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia has postponed the upcoming local elections in seven municipalities in the Kursk region. (frs)