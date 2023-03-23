Home page World

From: Erkan Pehlivan, Sarah Neumeyer

In the province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey, the traces of the severe earthquake in February can still be seen (photo from March 16). On Thursday (March 23) the earth shook again. © Imago/Murat Kocabas

Another severe earthquake has been reported in Turkey. The magnitude 5.3 quake again had its epicenter in the already badly hit Kahramanmaras province.

Update from March 23, 4:10 p.m: In Turkey, the earth is shaking in the province of Kahramanmaras. At 1:04 p.m., an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred there, according to the state news agency Andalou. The epicenter was therefore in the district of Göksun at a depth of seven kilometers. A magnitude 5.3 earthquake and shortly thereafter a magnitude 4 earthquake had been reported in the same region.

12:19 p.m. local time: 5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Kahramanmaras province

12:23 local time: Magnitude 5 earthquake in Kahramanmaras province

1:04 p.m. local time: 4.2 magnitude earthquake in Goksun district of Kahramanmaras province

On February 6, two strong earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude shook southeast Turkey and northern Syria. In all, nearly 57,000 people lost their lives and millions were left homeless.

Update from March 23, 1:40 p.m.: A total of more than 10,000 aftershocks have been recorded since the devastating February 6 earthquake. In the past 24 hours alone, the civil protection authority AFAD recorded more than 100 mostly

smaller earthquakes, many of them in the southeast of the country. Meanwhile, the earthquake researcher Prof. Övgün Ahmet Ercan warns

further strong earthquakes, especially on the west coast of the country.

“The destructive power of the earthquakes in the Aegean region is greater than in eastern and northern Anatolia,” Ercan said in an interview with the

Newspaper Sozcu.

Another earthquake in Turkey: report of strong shaking

First report from March 23, 11:10 a.m: Gaziantep – Only a few weeks after the devastating earthquake in south-east Turkey, the earth shook again on Thursday (March 23). The 5.3-magnitude tremor had its epicenter, like the major tremors before it, in Kahramanmaras province, the Afad civil protection agency said. A dpa-Reporters in the city of Gaziantep reported strong shaking.

Two powerful earthquakes in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6 killed almost 57,000 people. Millions of people became homeless. The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes caused tremendous devastation. (dpa/sne)