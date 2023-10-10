Home page politics

The German Shani Louk and the other hostages from Israel are also suspected to be in the Hamas tunnel systems in Gaza City. An expert classifies what this means for the Israeli offensive.

Gaza City – The Gaza Strip. It is a narrow piece of land on the Mediterranean coast between Israel and Egypt. Around 2.2 million people live here. The cities of Gaza City, Jabalia, Deir al Balah, Khan Yunis and Rafah are considered densely populated and tightly built.

Hamas hostages in the Gaza Strip: Israel’s army prepares offensive

Somewhere here, or in several of the places, the radical Islamist terrorist militia Hamas is said to have kidnapped dozens of hostages after its brutal attack on Israel – including individual Germans like the young woman Shani Louk. According to various reports, there are estimated to be between 130 and 150 hostages who were kidnapped from settlements and small towns near the border into the Palestinian Autonomous Territories. For example from the “Nature Party Festival” at Kibbutz Re’im.

The Israeli army is preparing an offensive on the borders of the Gaza Strip to liberate it and destroy Hamas. With 300,000 reservists and some heavy tanks. While the hostages serve as leverage for Hamas. Like Gilad Shalit once did? For a possible prisoner exchange?

A look back: The then soldier Gilad Shalit was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on June 25, 2006 after they attacked a military post near Kerem Shalom in the far southwest of Israel on the border with Egypt and the Gaza Strip. To do this, several of the terrorist organization’s irregulars had dug a tunnel under the Israeli security fence.

Hamas hostages in the Gaza Strip: Does the terrorist militia believe in Gilad Shalit’s example?

He was released from captivity on October 18, 2011 – after more than five years. For its part, the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was prepared to release 1,027 Palestinian prisoners. She referred to the army’s motto, “no one is left behind,” ZDF reported. Are at least similar prisoner exchanges now conceivable? If someone who was at the forefront of the Gilad Schalit negotiations has his way, things are likely to become much more difficult. Simply because of the large number of hostages.

“If Hamas has its way, there will of course be a very extraordinary exchange. Hamas’ world of thought is based on this: Gilad Schalit was worth 1,027 captured Palestinians at the time,” said Gerhard Conrad, a former employee at the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), in ZDF’s “heute journal”. Now Hamas – which took the Israeli armed forces by surprise – has around 130 hostages, of which at least 30 are military personnel.

Gaza Strip The Gaza Strip is a coastal area on the eastern Mediterranean between Israel and Egypt with Gaza City as its center. Around 2.2 million people live in the entire area, an estimated 550,000 of them in Gaza City. In addition to the West Bank, the Gaza Strip is part of the Palestinian Autonomous Territories. The Gaza Strip has an area of ​​360 square kilometers with a length of 40 kilometers and a width varying from six to 14 kilometers. After the Six-Day War in 1967, the Israeli army occupied the area until 2005. The radical Islamist Hamas has ruled here in a dictatorial manner since 2007.

“If you take this group alone and multiply it by a thousand, you’ll see what categories we fall into. These are categories that are unrealistic. “I dare to say that there are not that many Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons who are described as fighters by Hamas,” said the former BND man.

Hamas hostages: Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu under heavy pressure

The negotiations with Hamas dragged on for more than five years because other Israeli governments (also under Netanyahu) did not see themselves in a position to pay such a price. “Now they are in a much worse situation. And of course they have responsibility, even more than with Gilad Schalit. He was wounded in action and kidnapped. “Here you now have a situation in which the security promise of the Israeli state to its residents has collapsed,” explained Conrad: “The question of who is responsible for the fate of these people lies more with the government.”

At that time, the Israeli government rejected military action because the danger to Gilad Schalit’s life was too great, said the former intelligence officer. He said of the Israeli army’s current preparations: “A ground operation on an unprecedented scale – if you haven’t accidentally found out the whereabouts of the hostages, then you can’t save them.” (pm)