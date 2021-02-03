Evgeny Kashkin, associate professor of the Department of Intelligent Information Security Systems, RTU MIREA, told why it is dangerous to pass a smartphone to strangers.

According to the expert, it is not the possible theft of the device that comes to the fore in this matter, but the problem of ensuring information security. So, having received a smartphone for a while, the attacker gains access to SMS messages from the bank. By calling the bank, he can make a request to transfer funds to his account.

“At the same time, the key task of the bank is to identify the user and verify his intentions by means of a digital code in the form of an SMS message, which the attacker sees on your smartphone while it is at his disposal,” Kashkin quotes “Prime»On Wednesday, February 3rd.

After transferring money, the attacker will delete messages with the code and change the amount of funds on the card, thus eliminating the traces of his deed.

In addition, if the smartphone has Internet access, then the attacker can install special software to view confidential data and then send it to the fraudster’s server.

“Therefore, if a stranger approached you with a request to make an emergency call, do not hand the telephone set into his hands, but dial the desired number yourself and offer to talk over the speakerphone,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, on February 2, it was reported that the number of crimes committed using information and telecommunications technologies in Russia increased by 73.4%.