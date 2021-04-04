In spring, license plates are often dirty due to bad weather and snow residues, but this will not help traffic offenders avoid fines, warned Eldar Tuzmukhametov, Executive Director of the Association of Manufacturers and Operators of Recognition and Photo-Video Recording Systems “OKO”.

According to the expert, modern photo and video recording systems are able to recognize license plates, even if they are partially or completely covered with dirt, as well as compare the received data about the car with the database of all registered vehicles.

“If the relief of characters is different on a dirty license plate, the camera will read the number according to the relief using the built-in infrared illumination, which allows the camera to” see “perfectly well in the dark,” the radio expert quotes Sputnik Sunday, April 4th.

If due to dirt on the license plate even the relief does not differ, then the camera operator will send such photographic material to marriage, it will not get to the traffic police inspector. However, the driver will still receive a fine – for the dirty number itself.

“Most likely, a driver with such a dirty number will not be able to go far: he will be stopped at the nearest traffic police post and a fine from 500 to 5,000 rubles will be issued,” Tuzmukhametov noted.

The maximum penalty will have to be paid if it is found that the number is deliberately soiled.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia from June 1, 2021, new restrictions on the operation of cars will come into force, which, among other things, provide for a fine for using summer tires in winter and winter in summer.