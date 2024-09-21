Home World

Many people buy a dog. When the four-legged friend moves in, there are a few things to consider. This is also the case with a puppy.

Kassel – When a puppy arrives in its new home, exciting days begin. A number of new situations and challenges await – both for the owner and the four-legged friend. Food, house training, bonding – there are a number of pitfalls for people who have a dog for the first time. Dog trainer Nora Alisch explains what owners should look out for in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA.

Ms. Alisch, how should new dog owners prepare for the arrival of a puppy?

You should definitely ask what the Dog has been fed to the animal so far – either in the animal shelter or from the breeder. Because it is simply a stress factor for the animal when it is suddenly given new food. On the one hand, the dog is not familiar with the new food, and on the other hand, the digestion has to adapt. If things go badly, the puppy will get diarrhea. Apart from that, places to sit or lie down are important. A mat, for example, a dog bed or a crate – just so that the puppy has a nice place. Young dogs in particular need a lot of sleep, ideally 20 to 22 hours a day.

What about a dog collar?

I especially recommend a harness for young dogs. They often start pulling on the leash. That’s why owners should buy a harness and a short and a long leash. This is better than having a dog on a collar.

How does the dog owner encourage the bond with the puppy in the first few days?

In fact, by not pressuring the dog too much. If a lot of people come to visit – neighbors, mom and dad or friends – the dog will quickly become stressed. Of course, he should also have experiences and learn a lot of new things. But it’s better to take things one at a time. Owners should give the dog security from the start: ‘When you’re with me, everything is nice and relaxed and you have fun.’ This is the best way to build a bond with him. If the animal feels safe, that is the most important bond that can develop between owner and dog.

How important are routines for a puppy in the first few days and in general?

You don’t always have to feed a puppy at exactly the same time. But he should know, for example, that when he has eaten or drunk, he should go out into the grass so that he can relieve himself. This way, owners can practice house training with their dogs. Routine also means that the dog can rely on its owner. Routines and rules should, above all, be maintained.

In what way?

Many owners start by letting the dog into the bed. After all, the dog is cute and sweet as a puppy. But when the dog grows up, the owners change their mind. And the dog simply doesn’t understand that. Owners should always think about the future: Do I want my adult dog to do exactly the same things in the future that he did as a puppy? Or do I perhaps want to start working now to prevent problems from arising in the first place?

How can you make the first night in unfamiliar surroundings as pleasant as possible for your dog?

It is advisable to sleep in the same room as the puppy. After all, it is a new environment for him, he doesn’t know his way around at all and so he has direct contact with his new caregiver. It is important that he has his own place to rest so that he has the feeling: ‘Here you can relax, no one comes here, everyone leaves you alone here.’ When it comes to puppies, the first night will not be quiet anyway. After all, the dogs should be allowed out every two to three hours.

To person Nora Alisch, born in 1999, is a dog trainer from Munich. She completed her training at the dog school Freude am Hund and passed her exam at the veterinary office.

How can you get a puppy to calm down in the evening? After all, it’s possible that your four-legged friend is totally hyper at that very moment.

That’s true. I’ve had dog owners tell me that they had this problem. There’s not much you can do in this situation. Maybe let the dog out for a bit because he’s overexcited and then go back inside. You can also restrict the dog’s freedom of movement a little so that he doesn’t race all over the apartment. For many people, this helps. The owner should be as boring as possible and not do much with the dog – because then he’ll be successful and will keep doing it. Looking back, the owner should also think: Why is he so excited? And conversely, maybe reduce the activity a little earlier the next day.

