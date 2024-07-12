“The new course in dentistry that will start at the Campus Bio-medico University (Ucbm) of Rome has all the prerequisites to train a new type of dentist, a doctor who is at the same time technological, ethical, empathetic and finally can keep up with the times to treat people”. This is what Tiziano Testori, Adjunct clinical associate professor department of Periodontics and oral medicine of the University of Michigan, said during the multidisciplinary meeting ‘Dentistry and dental prosthetics: what skills and professionalism today and tomorrow?’, organized at the Campus Bio-medico University of Rome where, in the fall, a new degree course in Dentistry will start