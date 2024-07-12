“Making dental care accessible to everyone in our country is a very important issue and can be achieved thanks to the efficiency of treatment plans and digitalization. By increasing the efficiency of treatment, costs for the population can be reduced, but we need to think differently, that is, that ours is a service profession where earnings should be commensurate with the real benefit that we provide. A regularization of the fees that the patient will have to pay is certainly welcomed by the population”. This was stated by Tiziano Testori, Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Periodontics and Oral Medicine, University of Michigan to Adnkronos, speaking today in Rome at the meeting ‘Dentistry and dental prosthetics: what skills and professionalism today and tomorrow?’ Organized at the Campus Bio-medico University (UCBM) in Rome.

“The new course in dentistry that will start at the Campus Bio-Medico University in Rome – Testori adds – has all the prerequisites to train a new type of dentist, a doctor, who is at the same time technological, ethical, empathetic and finally can keep up with the times to treat people. The skills and professionalism of tomorrow in the field of dentistry – he clarifies – can be summarized in three points”. The first is “the hybridization of skills. This means that, as dentists, we must include new technologies and young people; the second point concerns not losing medical knowledge because you can be the greatest digital dentist, but without knowing the basic sciences you will never be good; finally, humanization and that is learning proactive empathy and ethics. The latter – Testori concludes – should be taught in the curriculum of all Italian universities. In this way a dentist treats and does not ‘fix’ the teeth of the population”.