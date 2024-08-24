Observer Khodarenok: a turning point on the front may occur after the US elections

After the US elections, the situation with the Russian-Ukrainian conflict may change, but before that, turning points on the front should not be expected. This is the opinion expressed military observer for Gazeta.ru Mikhail Khodarenok.

According to the expert, any compromise and mutual concessions between Russia and Ukraine can only be achieved through the mediation of the United States, and not Turkey, India or China; at present, the positions of the opposing sides on a possible way out of the crisis are irreconcilable.

The election of a new US president, which will take place in two and a half months, will determine Washington’s long-term policy on this issue. For example, according to Jamie Raskin, co-chairman of the House Oversight Committee, presidential candidate Donald Trump intends to end the conflict in Ukraine if he wins the election.

Khodarenok notes that a significant numerical superiority, modern weapons and command personnel are needed for a radical change on the fronts. Even mobilization or recruitment of people under contract are not a sufficient condition for success in combat operations, since the corresponding volumes of weapons, military equipment, supplies, ammunition, uniforms, equipment, and medical supplies are needed. In addition, highly qualified military specialists are needed. However, both sides are not yet ready to solve these problems in full.

Another condition for a possible turning point is air superiority and unconditional dominance in electronic warfare, radio and radio-technical intelligence, which neither side of the conflict has managed to achieve. However, the expert notes that local successes are possible.