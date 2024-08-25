Telecom Daily CEO Kuskov: There are no worthy alternatives to Telegram in the world

There are no worthy alternatives to Telegram in the world, there are only local messengers. This was stated by Telecom Daily CEO Denis Kuskov in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

According to the expert, users currently have an average of three messengers installed: WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook* (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) or Viber.

Kuskov emphasized that today “they will use these messengers,” since there are no other alternatives yet.

French intelligence officers detained Telegram owner Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport in Paris as he exited a private jet on Saturday evening, August 24. He is suspected of illegal activities carried out via Telegram, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes, and fraud. Durov could face up to 20 years in prison. He is due to appear in a French court on Sunday, August 25.