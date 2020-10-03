President of the All-Russian Professional Psychotherapeutic League Viktor Makarov, in an interview with Gazeta.Ru, put forward his version of the suicide of the editor-in-chief of the Koza.Press edition Irina Slavina, who committed suicide near the building of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The expert admitted that the search that took place in the journalist’s apartment on the eve of the incident was “an extremely unpleasant thing.” “But her answer was excessive,” says Makarov.

In his opinion, the way in which Slavina committed suicide indicates the possible involvement of a woman in a sect, or about religious motives of suicide. “For example, the Old Believers used to lock themselves in a church with children and die. Buddhist monks also often end their lives in this way, ”the expert said.

“This is most often done by people with overvalued, dominant ideas, fanatically obstinate people,” – TASS quotes Makarova.

Irina Slavina, editor-in-chief and founder of the Nizhny Novgorod edition of Koza.Press, committed suicide in the afternoon on October 2 near the building of the local Interior Ministry headquarters. Shortly before the suicide, the woman left on her page in Facebook suicide note: “I ask you to blame the Russian Federation for my death.” In recent years, Slavina has been fined several times, including on charges of violating an article of disrespect for the authorities, and on October 1, police raided her apartment, seizing flash cards and a laptop, as well as her daughter’s computers and phone. The Investigative Committee rejected the version of the connection between the suicide and the search, pointing out that Slavina had the status of a witness, and not a suspect or accused.