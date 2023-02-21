Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

According to some forecasts, the polar vortex should break up and lead to freezing cold, but so far this has not happened. Is it getting really cold again?

Kassel – Until recently, several weather services were saying that February would show its cold side. Even that 100-year calendar said low temperatures for February in advance. But that’s not what it looks like at the moment – quite the opposite. In many regions of Germany, temperatures climb above ten degrees, in some places even higher. It was even reported that the polar vortex is about to break up, which could lead to temperatures down to minus 20 degrees in February, what happened to that?

“The polar vortex will be massively disturbed, pushed aside, reduced, shrunken at the end of January, beginning of February,” said weather expert Jan Schenk weather.com. “Three to six weeks after such an event, Arctic air masses break up – resulting in a really cold winter,” he continued. Based on this weather forecast, it will be really uncomfortable again at the end of February and the bad weather could even drag on into March. Is the polar vortex threatening to break and bring icy cold and snow again?

Polar vortex is changing – but that doesn’t automatically mean freezing cold weather

The fact that the polar vortex breaks is not a new phenomenon, it happens on average every two years. If it doesn’t stay intact over the winter, it will begin to spin and deform, split or break. As a result, the probability that the cold polar air will move to southern locations is significantly higher, reports the knowledge magazine spectrum. However, it doesn’t look like that this year.

“Nothing happens at all until March 1st, the average stays around five to ten degrees until March 1st. So there is no onset of winter in sight at the end of February, no great cold. Yes, the polar vortex is on its way, it is partially dividing, but it is not at all certain what is happening there,” says qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung von weather.net. A look at the weather in February and March of previous years shows how different the temperatures can be.

Weather: What is happening to the polar vortex – and how cold is it really getting?

The long-term mean of the average March temperature is 3.5 degrees Celsius. The first long-term models, such as the European model ECMWF, estimate a deviation of around one degree this year, reports weather.com.

Nothing indicates an arctic winter. The reports of the breaking polar vortex, which causes winter weather, also contradict the calculations of one Meteorologists who even say that winter 2023 is already being said goodbye can. (kiba)