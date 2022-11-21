Home page politics

Of: Moritz serif

Split

Furthermore, the citizen money is a point of contention. The Union factions recently blocked it in the Bundesrat. © Michael Bihlmayer / Imago Images

“Sanktionsfrei” founder Helena Steinhaus campaigns against sanctions imposed by the job center. In an interview, she explains what her dream model would look like.

Berlin – Actually, citizen income should come on January 1, 2023. But nothing will come of it. the CDU and CSU have blocked the traffic light project in the Bundesrat. Now the mediation committee has to step in and settle the dispute between the Bundestag and Bundesrat. This could mean that the introduction, to which an increase in the standard rate is linked, could be postponed further. the Frankfurter Rundschau von IPPEN.MEDIA spoke to Helena Steinhaus, founder of the “Sanktionsfrei” association.

Ms. Steinhaus: The CDU and CSU have carried out their threats and blocked citizen’s income in the Bundesrat. How do you rate that?

I find that absolutely impossible and I can’t put it better than Finance Minister Lindner: The Union has outbid each other in a shabby competition. It is unbelievable that they have sparked this kind of debate and are talking about the alleged “pack” that “parasites through our social system”.

You are probably alluding to the fact that the Union said it was no longer worth going to work. According to the German Trade Union Confederation, however, the CSU ran a social media campaign with completely wrong numbers.

Exactly. This is completely false and refuted. Yet this untruth is maintained and spread further. In the end, this leads to a division in society, against which the Union itself constantly warns, but itself encourages. That’s a pretty powerful piece.

Friedrich Merz said that citizen income is a step towards an unconditional basic income.

This is of course complete nonsense and populism. An unconditional basic income is defined by the fact that it is unconditional. At the citizen money proof of need is required. Recipients must show that they are unable to support themselves financially. Merz is fueling discord and fear, and people who receive Hartz IV and citizen’s income are labeled as lazy. The opposite is the case.

“In the worst case, citizen income could not come on January 1”

What are the consequences of the blockade of the Union for recipients in times of double-digit inflation and ever-rising prices?

In the worst case, the citizens’ income and the increase in the standard rate could not come on January 1st, but later. Higher support would be urgently needed and the planned standard rate increase is already so minimal that it will be neutralized by inflation. The Mediation Committee must act now.

Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder are the Union’s spokesmen when it comes to criticism of citizen income. (Archive photo) © Frank Hoermann/imago

They said the increase wasn’t very large. What do you think of the traffic light government’s basic income concept?

That’s a tension I’m in. Basically, I have a lot to criticize about the draft, it falls short. Nevertheless, the citizen money is an improvement over Hartz IV especially for people who are new and just short term in relation. For the others who have been stuck in this system for a long time and find it difficult to get out again, it is basically just as bad as with Hartz IV.

Helena Steinhaus founded the “Sanktionsfrei” association. ©Oliver Betke

What reasons make it difficult for people to break out of Hartz IV again?

Many do valuable care or educational work, others are physically or mentally ill, a lack of qualifications or overqualifications can be the reason. Many, namely around 1 million, also have to receive Hartz IV because the money they earn is not enough to live on. It becomes particularly difficult if you have received Hartz IV for a longer period of time. The qualifications have been invalidated or have been invalidated. For many people, it’s just about making ends meet. Another big problem is that many people are currently in debt because electricity costs and food prices have risen significantly. The past standard rate increase was 0.76 percent, but electricity costs have to be paid from the standard rate itself. Contrary to popular belief, the office does not cover all housing costs.

To person Helena Steinhaus is known for her criticism of Hartz IV and has “sanction-free” founded. Your association is campaigning against the sanctions imposed by the job centers. She calls for an end to the sanctions and pleads for an unconditional basic income. In an interview, Steinhaus reveals what she thinks of the CDU and CSU campaign against citizen income and what her own dream model would look like.

That can’t even begin to be enough to live on.

Right. It’s not possible to live on that money without going into debt or literally saving it from your mouth. At just under 449 euros, people have to shoulder significantly higher prices in all areas. People’s debt is increasing. Poverty always has a negative effect and there are many reasons for receiving Hartz IV. Often there have been strokes of fate, people are fired, self-employment fails or there is a separation or divorce. But the system puts them all under general suspicion.

Steinhaus: “It is very important that the model is poverty-proof”

What would your dream model look like? It doesn’t necessarily have to be called Hartz IV or citizen’s income.

It is very important that the model is poverty-proof. People must not go into debt and should get through the month with dignity. In addition, cultural and social participation must be possible. This requires a significant increase in the standard rate. The joint welfare association has calculated that it should be 725 euros per month. Sanctions must be abolished because it is about a subsistence level. You can’t shorten a minimum, every physicist knows that. In addition, the state should bear the electricity costs.

The CDU/CSU might argue that we couldn’t afford it. Or that pressure is necessary to perform. How would you answer the Conservatives?

We could finance that with a wealth tax and an inheritance tax. I would also like an answer as to who has enriched themselves at the expense of the population. I’m thinking, for example, of the mask deals. In addition, the state loses a lot of money through tax evasion. That is significantly more than the alleged Hartz IV parasites. Many people don’t even claim unemployment benefits.

In the spring I was out of work for a month. I actually had to bring myself to claim social assistance. They were temporarily dependent on Hartz IV. What is your experience?

For me it was the same. I figured I didn’t need Hartz IV and could use my tiny savings instead. Friends told me that I was allowed to do that and didn’t have to be ashamed. I received Hartz IV for a short time after my studies. I found going to the job center very unpleasant. Alone the structures and hierarchies that prevail there. The jobs that were offered to me didn’t suit me. I had worked as a service worker during my studies to earn some extra money. That’s why the job center wanted me to work as a service worker in a hostel for little money. I mean it would have been 5.25 euros an hour. That would have left me with no capacity to look around for something that I actually want to and can do.

Who wants to be exploited?

Exactly. When Hartz IV was introduced, I was still underage and lived on Hartz IV with my mother and my brother for a short time. Mind you, that was very little money. If everything is always above the achievable, a certain form of thinking solidifies.

Citizens’ allowance is a project by Hubertus Heil, Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs. (Archive photo) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/Archive photo

Has that also affected your mindset? So that you thought: “I don’t trust myself to do that?”

Yes! It was a strategy of dealing with it and saying, “I don’t need that anyway.”

Is that why you came to found your “Sanktionsfrei” association?

It was actually conveyed to me that way. The idea itself did not come from me alone. Friends said to me: “You can organize and have already experienced it yourself. Try that.” At first I was skeptical because I had a different job at the time. It ended up being a jump in at the deep end.

Can you then speak at all about citizen income and Hartz IV in an impartial manner?

Who can? About the CDU? It is highly controversial in the social sciences that someone can be a neutral observer. And actually one has come to the conclusion that one always has a certain perspective.

“Sanktungsfrei” covers the electricity costs of recipients

How does your association help those affected?

Our greatest asset is the solidarity pot. This includes funds that we transfer quickly and easily to people who have been sanctioned or who lack money for other reasons. We also support those affected with our lawyers. We don’t just want to put more money into a defective system, we want to draw attention to what’s going wrong. When our lawyers win the cases, the job centers paid more than if they hadn’t imposed sanctions. We are currently running a campaign in which we cover electricity costs. We transfer funds to people at risk of power cuts. Extremely many are single parents or sick people who simply have no way of dealing with these blatant price increases and they cannot “just go to work” either.

Do your lawyers do this on a voluntary basis?

No, the lawyers win the cases and then get the money from the job centers. But that’s not particularly worthwhile. Oh yes, what I forgot to say: We also do public relations and have published a scientific study that the Institute for Empirical Social and Economic Research in Berlin carried out for us.

Which would be?

The study deals with whether and how sanctions work. We insured 250 people against sanctions for a period of three years. In contrast, we had a control group of another 250 citizens who were not insured.

What do you mean by “insured against sanctions”?

This means that the club has unconditionally compensated for sanctions for three years. The study examined whether people behave differently. It turned out that sanctions don’t work and don’t motivate people to look for a job. This coincides with experiments by some job centers. The end result is the same whether people are sanctioned or not. Instead, there are negative effects on the psycho-social and people withdraw, lose trust in the authorities.

Is that also the scientific consensus?

no There are different approaches. The Institute for Labor and Occupational Research (IAB), which is subordinate to the Federal Employment Agency (BA), sees things differently. But even the IAB has to point out in its studies that sanctions sometimes have a short-term effect, but have no effect in the long-term.

(Interview: Moritz Serif)