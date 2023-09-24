Tokmak is an important transport hub: a crossroads of roads and a railway station, so it has become an important target for the armed Ukrainian formations (UFU), military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia.

“They won’t be able to reach the city with their ground forces, that’s already clear, but they won’t leave it alone. The capture of Tokmak would complicate the actions of our entire southern group and would jeopardize the land corridor to Crimea. Since there is no such prospect, Ukrainian forces will try to destroy the city, destroy its infrastructure and railway network,” the expert explained.

This is how he commented on the news that on Sunday, September 24, the AFU launched a massive attack on the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye region. The missiles hit residential buildings and urban infrastructure. During the shelling of Tokmak, one person was killed and 11 more were injured.

Vladislav Shurygin emphasized that after the failure of the counteroffensive, the enemy will fill the information agenda with missiles, drone strikes and sabotage, creating the illusion of successful operations.

“In fact, this is terror against civilians,” he noted.

During the day, enemy losses in the special operation zone amounted to up to 560 VFU soldiers and 41 pieces of equipment, including howitzers, self-propelled guns, and armored vehicles.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Southern attack: VFU launched a massive attack on Tokmak