The Russian army in the Kupyansk direction is improving the configuration of the line of contact and taking the initiative into its own hands, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia.

“Thanks to the advancement, we create conditions and positions from which our fighters will then be able to attack much more effectively and to greater depths. And also we are forcing the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) to draw up reserves here. And, accordingly, we relieve tension from those places where they have been trying to attack for two months now, ”the expert explained.

So he commented on the message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation that over the past three days the advance of Russian troops in the Kupyansk direction amounted to 11 km along the front and more than 3 km in the depth of the enemy’s defense. The expert also stressed that the promotion is tactical in nature.

“During the Great Patriotic War, such advances were called battles of local importance. That is, this is a division-wide operation. They were carried out by tens and hundreds, some – successfully, some – not very much. But this is not a strategic offensive that we expect from our army, ”Shurygin said.

According to the expert, HFU are running out of steam now, and at the same time they are acting recklessly.

“Out of breath, she does not try to maintain reserves and recognize the obvious that the counteroffensive has failed and is impossible. And thus there is an interception of the initiative by us. That is, we are advancing in different directions, constantly defeating the enemy, constantly repelling attacks, ”added Shurygin.

The expert believes that by the end of August, we can expect the cessation of attacks by Ukrainian armed forces.

“And in September or October, I personally expect our offensive,” he summed up.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Decisive impulse: the Russian army moved forward in the Kupyansk region