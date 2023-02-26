The moment came when the threat of encirclement loomed over the Ukrainian garrison, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia.

“The loss of Artemovsk for the enemy will have serious consequences. The entire Ukrainian arc of the front line along Avdeevka, Maryinka and Artemovsk begins to crumble. The new configuration of the contact line will be extremely inconvenient for the Ukrainian forces. They will have to continue to roll back to Konstantinovka, Seversk and Kramatorsk – this is practically the enemy’s last line in the Donbass and it will be extremely problematic to conduct offensive operations from it against the central territories of the Donetsk republics, ”the expert believes.

He recalled that Ukraine now connects all its hopes with the spring offensive, where it is going to use large forces.

“Artemovsk is an important fortified point that allowed them to have a foothold in the center of Donbass. Now you can’t attack here. Also, our army occupied important heights near Kremennaya, where it is also difficult for them to attack now. Ukraine is shrinking room for maneuver, leaving only the Zaporozhye direction. Our main task now is to deprive the enemy of convenient starting positions before a possible offensive, and the army is coping with it, ”the expert noted.

Now fierce battles are taking place on the outskirts of the village of Dubo-Vasilevka near Artemovsk, Izvestia was told on the evening of February 26 at the Wagner PMC. Trying to slow down the advance of the Russian troops, the enemy blew up a dam on the Bakhmutka River, which led to a rise in the water level. However, this “act of desperation does not have such a significant effect that was hoped for in Ukraine.”

On February 24, the village of Yagodnoye, north of Artemovsk, was liberated, and the next day, the village of Berkhovka, located northwest of the city, was cleared.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

In an iron embrace: the encirclement is shrinking around Artemovsk