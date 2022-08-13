Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann, Lukas Einkammerer, Christoph Gschoßmann

Split

Russia has now admitted to an attack on Odessa. At the same time, Foreign Minister Lavrov threatened Zelenskyy. The news ticker on negotiations and sanctions.

Lavrov expresses threat : Putin’s minister announces plans to overthrow Ukraine

expresses : Putin’s minister announces plans to overthrow Ukraine attack on Odessa Harbor: Russia justifies attack. The missiles were aimed, among other things, at stored US weapons.

on Harbor: Russia justifies attack. The missiles were aimed, among other things, at stored US weapons. Russia turn around Odessa attack: Lavrov’s spokeswoman admits the rocket attack for the first time.

around Lavrov’s spokeswoman admits the rocket attack for the first time. This is a News ticker on the negotiations and sanctions in Ukraine war.

Update from July 25, 2:40 p.m.: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blatantly accused Ukraine of coup plans on Sunday against the elected Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyj – and thus rejected an earlier line of the Kremlin. The German geopolitics expert Maximilian Terhalle does not see this as a surprise. But a possible indication of “uncertainty” in Russia.

Nobody should be surprised by the announcement, Terhalle explained in an interview with the TV station Welt. Lavrov is “only verbally doing what he’s been doing for the last five months”: Russia’s goal is to subdue Ukraine, Kyiv should become Russian, emphasized the political scientist and Bundeswehr reservist.

“But what you can read in here is also a certain uncertainty,” he added. “The setbacks for the Russians are not insignificant, so I would read a bit of what Lavrov said here to the Arab states as self-affirmation: ‘We can do what we’ve been trying to achieve for the last five months, by all means Case’.”

Updated July 25, 9:25 am: Because of the stagnation of arms exchange deliveries to the Ukraine, the FDP is now openly considering a direct delivery of German tanks. More on this in our new news ticker on the negotiations and sanctions in the Ukraine war.

Lavrov threatens: Putin’s minister announces plans to overthrow Ukraine

Update from July 24, 7:06 p.m.: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has once again openly spoken of Russian plans for a coup in Ukraine. “We are definitely helping the Ukrainian people to free themselves from the regime that is absolutely hostile to the people and history,” Lavrov said in Cairo on Sunday. The Russian and Ukrainian people would henceforth live together.

In the past few days, the Russian leadership has publicly tightened its position on the Ukraine war. On Wednesday, Lavrov threatened to occupy other areas outside of the Donbass. In view of the western supply of arms and their longer range, it is necessary to further push the Kiev troops away from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, which Moscow has recognized as independent.

With his announcement, Lavrov also contradicts his own statements from April. “We have no intention of changing the regime in Ukraine,” Russia’s chief diplomat said in an interview with India Today TV at the time. It was up to the Ukrainians to decide under which leadership they wanted to live, Lavrov assured at the time.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is optimistic about military developments: Kherson Oblast wants to retake the country by September; the General Staff also reported on Sunday a “chaotic” withdrawal of Russian troops in the region. This account could not be independently verified.

Sergey Lavrov (official press photo June 2022) © Photo by Handout/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/AFP

Update from July 24, 5:00 p.m.: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has once again explicitly promised Egypt the agreed grain deliveries. Moscow has confirmed “the commitment of Russian exporters of grain products” to “fulfil all their obligations,” Lavrov said in Cairo after talks with his Egyptian colleague Sameh Shukri.

President Vladimir Putin “also underlined this” in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Lavrov added. The chief diplomat also said that UN Secretary-General António Guterres has taken on the responsibility to “lift illegal restrictions on Russian logistics and financial services”.

Doubts had previously been raised about the reliability of the Russian commitments due to an attack on the Ukrainian port city of Odessa. On Saturday, Ukraine reported Russian shelling on Odessa, the largest city and main port on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of routinely not sticking to agreements.

US “seriously considering” designating Russia as a sponsor of state-sponsored terrorism

Update from July 24, 2:27 p.m.: US “seriously considering” designating Russia as a sponsor of state-sponsored terrorism. This is reported by the American ambassador in Kyiv, Bridget Brink, according to the Kyiv Independent. In the US, Congress spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi recently asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to take this step. This is reported by the US portal political. According to Brink, this step must first be carefully examined from a legal point of view.

Adding Russia to this list would give the US political cover to further increase economic pressure on Russia. There are currently four countries on this list: Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria.

Attack on Odessa port: Russia claims to have destroyed US weapons in Ukraine

Update from July 24, 12:13 p.m.: In the meantime, the Kremlin has officially claimed responsibility for the attack on the port of Odessa: According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, rockets were fired at a ship repair plant. A Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with US-supplied Harpoon missiles were destroyed in the dock, sources said.

Ukraine has repeatedly inflicted heavy blows on the Russian Navy with such missiles. In addition, as a result of the attacks, facilities for repairing and modernizing the ship inventory of the Ukrainian naval forces were shut down. The Russian Foreign Ministry had previously admitted the attacks on Odessa.

Russia turn around Odessa attack: Lavrov spokeswoman suddenly tells a different story

Update from July 24, 10:23 am: U-turn by Russia around the Odessa attack. After yesterday’s denial, the Kremlin has now acknowledged the rocket attack on the port city – at least to a large extent. According to Russian information, “military infrastructure” is said to have been destroyed off the coast of Odessa. This was announced by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova via Telegram. Accordingly, the “military infrastructure” of the port of Odessa was destroyed with “Kalibr missiles” and a warship was hit.

Ukraine, on the other hand, reports that the port facility was hit. The information cannot currently be independently verified.

“Russian barbarism”: Odessa attack shocks Ukraine – Russia does not want to be responsible

First report from July 24th: Odessa – The situation in the Ukraine war is getting worse. After Russia and Ukraine were finally able to agree on a grain agreement after much back and forth on Friday, which is intended to regulate the safe export of Ukrainian grain by sea, there was a rocket attack on the port city of Odessa on Saturday.

Although Odessa, along with other ports, can no longer be attacked according to the agreement, two Russian missiles are said to have hit the city on Saturday. Two more air missiles are said to have been successfully intercepted by the Ukrainian air defenses.

Attack on Odessa: Russia denies blame for attack

The port of Odessa is considered to be the largest Ukrainian seaport and one of the largest ports on the Black Sea. (Archive image from 2020) © dpa

According to Turkey, Russia has so far denied responsibility for the attack on Odessa. Turkey is in contact with Ukraine and Russia, and Moscow has given assurances that it had nothing to do with the attack and wants to investigate the incident, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday. According to Akar, representatives of the UN, Ukraine and Russia are already working together with Turkey in a joint coordination center. The establishment of such a center in Istanbul to monitor grain exports was agreed on Friday.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

“We are really concerned that such an incident has taken place immediately after the grain delivery agreement we reached yesterday,” Akar said.

Attack on Odessa: Zelenskyy describes attack as “Russian barbarism”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the rocket attacks as an act of “blatant Russian barbarism”. The beatings are another reason for giving Ukraine such weapons “that are necessary for our victory,” said the head of state in his video message published on Saturday evening.

Although Russia continues to deny responsibility for the attack, Zelenskyy said Russia’s rocket attacks exposed itself politically. “If anyone in the world said earlier that it is necessary to enter into dialogue with Russia, to reach agreements on a ceasefire without liberating our territory from the occupiers, today’s missiles have destroyed the possibility of such statements,” he said.

Attack on Odessa: US government condemns shelling and blames Russia

The US government has blamed Russia for the shelling of Odessa and has strongly condemned the attack. “This attack raises serious doubts about the credibility of Russia’s commitment to yesterday’s agreement,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday (local time).

Blinken said the shelling was undermining the work of the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine to get essential food products to world markets. Russia bears responsibility for worsening the global food crisis. Moscow has approved the grain export agreement and now has the duty to fully implement it. (dpa/le)