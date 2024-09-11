Home World

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

Part of Dresden’s Carola Bridge has collapsed. A symbol of German infrastructure? © IMAGO/Jürgen Männel/jmfoto

Thousands of bridges in Germany are dilapidated: Expert Thomas Gläßer does not yet see a “fundamentally dangerous situation”, but warns of a backlog of repairs.

At the Bridge collapse in Dresden The police are currently assuming that it was an accident. “There is no evidence of any criminal conduct,” said a spokesman. This gives rise to the following assumptions: The Carola Bridge, which connects the two banks of the Elbe in Dresden, may have collapsed due to structural defects or material fatigue. Was its condition too bad to bear the load? A number of bridges in Germany are dilapidated, says expert Thomas Gläßer.

Dilapidated Germany: 16,000 bridges need renovation

Gläßer observes “the need for renovation of many German bridges”, as he IPPEN.MEDIA says. He heads the large-scale infrastructure projects division at the Munich-based management consultancy Atreus. “West German motorway bridges in particular” are in urgent need of renovation.

In total, around 16,000 bridges in Germany are considered to be in need of renovation. Of the approximately 28,000 motorway bridges alone, 4,000 bridges need to be renovated.

Dresden: “Paints a portrait of Germany in which the most basic infrastructure no longer functions”

The Dresden Bridge also required renovation work. According to the city, unaffected sections of the Carola Bridge were renovated from 2019 to 2021. The city announced at the time: “The renovation significantly improved the condition of the structure, ensuring its use for the next few decades.” The collapsed section was to be renovated in 2025. “So it was on the radar of the relevant authorities,” says Gläßer. “However, the extent to which misjudgments in timing contributed to the collapse must now be soberly examined.”

There may actually have been a miscalculation. As the Saxon News reportthe condition of the bridge was recently described as “unsatisfactory” with a rating of 3.5-4.0 on a scale of up to 4.0. The condition of the bridge seems to have been known. The Dresden City Council even rejected a request from the Free Voters to fundamentally inspect the bridges in the city.

At this point in time, it is difficult to say “whether a bridge in Dresden that partially collapsed should be used as an example of a generally dilapidated state of infrastructure,” says Gläßer. But one thing is clear: “After the Rahmedetal Bridge, a new image with symbolic power is now making its way through the international press, which continues to paint a portrait of Germany in which the most basic infrastructure no longer functions.”

The Rahmedetal Bridge after the demolition. The bridge was not renovated for decades and had to be demolished in 2023 due to irreparable damage. It is considered a symbol of the backlog of renovation work in German infrastructure. © Markus Klümper/dpa

But Gläßer also stresses: “In my view, there is no need to declare a fundamental danger situation for bridges in Germany. The collapse only occurred a few hours ago and the analysis will show what caused the collapse.” German bridges are safe. “Safety management in Germany has so far done a very good job of ensuring that bridges, which are regularly inspected, are repaired or closed if there are signs of serious problems.”

However, we need to be more aware of how important renovation is. “Every backlog of renovations results in disproportionate costs and additional work if it is caught up on.” This requires clearer planning. Because: “The longer renovations are postponed, the easier it is to get into a kind of repair spiral, from which you have to work harder to get out.”

Dresden: Video shows bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed in Dresden: Nobody injured – corrosion as the cause?

Dresden narrowly escaped a catastrophe when the tower collapsed. A section of the tower, about 100 meters long, which was used for tram tracks and a footpath and cycle path, collapsed into the Elbe in the middle of the night. Another section is in danger of collapsing. No one was injured or killed. First of all, the district heating system failed throughout the city.

The investigation into the exact cause of the accident is still ongoing, but there is a suspicion. According to Holger Kalbe, who is responsible for the safety of all bridges in Dresden, corrosion could be responsible – a result of poor maintenance in the past. “We had massive chloride ingress here during the GDR era,” said Kalbe. At the point where the bridge section collapsed, there was a mast belonging to the public transport company. It is conceivable “that massive chlorides penetrated at that point and led to corrosion of the reinforcement inside the bridge.”