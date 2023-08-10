Home page World

Climate change favors the spread of the tiger mosquito in Germany. Therefore, immediate action is required because it can transmit dangerous diseases.

Berlin/Munich – As the name of the Asian tiger mosquito already suggests, it originally comes from the Asia-Pacific region. Due to the global transport of people and goods, it is also seen again and again in parts of Europe. According to the Federal Environment Agency, individual specimens of the tiger mosquito were found in Germany as early as 2007. But now the population is increasing. As carriers of exotic diseases, they can be dangerous. Therefore, the State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lageso) is now warning of them.

This is what the chief epidemiologist in Berlin, Daniel Sagebiel, says about the Lageso daily mirror: “There is only a narrow time window in Berlin for the elimination of the known tiger mosquito populations.” In Berlin, the tiger mosquito has been discovered more and more frequently for several years. “The important thing now is not to lose too much time,” warns Sagebiel. “Once the tiger mosquito population has spread across the board, it will become increasingly difficult and expensive to take action against it.”

Expert warns of rapid spread of the tiger mosquito in Germany

The tiger mosquito not only differs from other mosquitoes due to its special black and white pattern, it is also considered to be particularly aggressive. According to the Federal Environment Agency, it can be assumed that it can potentially transmit more than 20 viruses. In particular, there are warnings about the so-called tropical diseases that can be triggered by West Nile, Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika viruses. Therefore, already on different vaccines researched. The following symptoms can occur when contracting a tropical disease:

Dengue fever : Fever, rash and headache, muscle, limb, bone or joint pain. If severe, it can also be fatal

: Fever, rash and headache, muscle, limb, bone or joint pain. If severe, it can also be fatal Chikungunya fever : high fever, severe joint and muscle pain, headache. Babies, the elderly or people with chronic diseases can have a severe course

: high fever, severe joint and muscle pain, headache. Babies, the elderly or people with chronic diseases can have a severe course West Nile fever : Fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes. In rare cases, meningitis or paralysis may occur

: Fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes. In rare cases, meningitis or paralysis may occur zika virus : The disease is often asymptomatic. In a few cases, symptoms such as fever, vomiting, headache, joint and muscle pain, skin rash or conjunctivitis occur. Infection during pregnancy is particularly dangerous and can lead to skull deformities in newborns

: The disease is often asymptomatic. In a few cases, symptoms such as fever, vomiting, headache, joint and muscle pain, skin rash or conjunctivitis occur. Infection during pregnancy is particularly dangerous and can lead to skull deformities in newborns Source: Federal Ministry of Health, Social Affairs, Care and Consumer Protection

A disease expert warns that the tiger mosquito can quickly become a danger in Germany. © blickwinkel/IMAGO

Asian tiger mosquito also spread in Bavaria

Many health scientists fear the spread of the Asian tiger mosquito as a result of climate change, as they are resistant to warm and dry climates. According to the report of daily News its spread is already uncontrollable in some European countries such as Italy, Greece and France.

The Asian tiger mosquito is also being discovered more and more frequently in Bavaria. Therefore, the Middle Franconian city of Fürth has already declared war on the aggressive mosquito species. Every two weeks, all hedges and bushes are searched by special specialists and the mosquitoes are caught in a net. Private properties were also examined and a first decline in the population was recorded.

This can prevent the spread of the tiger mosquito

Private individuals can use simple methods to help prevent the spread of the tiger mosquito. Because their eggs are deposited under water. According to the Federal Environment Agency, it takes about 7 to 20 days for them to hatch. A tiger mosquito lays up to 350 eggs in its lifetime. Although the eggs survive drought, they are dependent on water sources during the development process. To prevent the population, the following control methods are recommended:

rain barrels or bird baths at least empty once a week

or at least Bucket , watering cans and other container do not leave in the open air or what is contained there drain rainwater

, and other or what is contained there Lid or entry and exit safe nets on containers attach

or entry and exit safe on containers fly screen Install indoors to prevent mosquitoes from entering

Install indoors to prevent mosquitoes from entering Source: Federal Environment Agency

A “strategic fight” is now also being demanded by Sagebiel in Berlin. According to the report of rbb Specialist personnel proceed in a targeted manner and remove breeding sites and kill mosquito larvae. In addition, documentation and controls of the population are required. (mom)