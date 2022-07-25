Home page politics

Luke Einkammerer

More than 30 submarines are deployed internationally. The largest in the world, “Belgorod”, has now been taken over by the Russian Navy. (Iconic image) © dpa/Christian Charisius

The Russian Navy has taken control of the world’s largest submarine. The “Belgorod” is equipped with nuclear torpedoes and, according to experts, could start a cold war under water.

Severodvinsk – In the world of seafaring, the submarine is in a league of its own. Silently and sometimes unnoticed, it glides through the depths of the sea, serving both as a unique opportunity for viewing underwater habitats and as a menacing war machine. Although there has only been one submarine battle to date, there have been countless treacherous torpedo attacks on ships on the water surface. The cylindrical deep-sea monsters were used particularly in the two world wars and left a notorious legacy.

Today, the navies of world powers, be it the United States or Russia, contain dozens of submarines, most of which are armed with nuclear missiles. Now the Kremlin has added a particularly menacing newcomer to its navy in the form of the world’s largest submarine – a development that experts seem to have cause for concern.

Russia takes over the world’s largest submarine: “Belgorod” armed with “mega torpedoes”.

According to CNN International, Russia had already commissioned the construction of the “Belgorod” in 2019. After some delays due to the corona pandemic, the vehicle, which is over 184 meters long, is said to have been handed over to the Russian military in the port of Severodvinsk.

However, the “Belgorod” is not only noticeable because of its length. Because she should be able to lead the dangerous Poseidon torpedoes, which has been speculated about for quite some time. These nuclear weapons, which are said to be thirty times larger than ordinary torpedoes, pose a serious threat, according to submarine expert HI Sutton. “Poseidon is a whole new category of weapons,” Sutton warns Navy News. The new torpedo has a range of several hundred kilometers and is powerful enough to flatten entire coastal areas, reports CNN, citing US and Russian experts.

Russia takes over the world’s largest submarine: “Belgorod” could trigger the cold war under water

Sutton warns on his blog Covert Shores, the world could be under water on the brink of a cold war with the deployment of the “Belgorod” and the successor model – the “Khabarovsk” class. Because the technologically advanced submarines should also be able to be used for espionage purposes and lead to a cat-and-mouse game between Russia and the USA and England.

Despite the worrying statements made by experts about the war in Ukraine, there is a small ray of hope. The Poseidon torpedoes are still in the development phase and may not be operational until the end of the decade, according to Hans Kristensen, head of the Union of American Scientists’ Nuclear Information Project. (le)