Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/24/2023 – 10:00 am

Share



In recent weeks, two maritime tragedies gained worldwide repercussions. Five people died while making a tourist expedition, in a submarine, next to the wreckage of the Titanic ship, which sank at the beginning of the last century. In the Mediterranean Sea, near Greece, a ship with immigrants from Africa sank, leaving at least 78 dead. However, survivors report that the vessel would have carried hundreds of people.

In newspapers, news portals and on television, information is available on who were the millionaires who were on board the submarine, details on how the trip was made, in addition to daily coverage of the rescue efforts. In the case of the migrants’ boat, no profiles were made of the survivors or even the nationalities of those people were disclosed.

Related news:

“You don’t have the individualization of African immigrants, you don’t have the history of those people – why are they doing that, what is the reason that leads to the despair of facing those predictably tragic conditions”, emphasizes journalist Laurindo Lalo Leal Filho, retired professor at the School of Communication and Arts of the University of São Paulo.

For the expert, the fact that the two accidents occurred in close proximity in time makes clear the difference in media treatment in relation to the two cases. “The fact that they happen simultaneously is evidence of the unequal treatment given when victims of an accident come from different social classes”, he points out.

He considers that the unusual elements of the journey of millionaires to the bottom of the sea to visit the scene of an old and well-known tragedy ends up attracting coverage for this fact. However, even so, Lalo assesses that there is an excess in the handling of situations. “The case of the Titanic ship was an unusual experience. This really, from a journalistic point of view, deserves a mention. Not in the dimension as it has been done ”, he analyzes.

On the other hand, the repetition of accidents that kill migrants at sea in an attempt to reach Europe ends up, according to the journalist, having an opposite effect on the media and public opinion. “The deaths of immigrants have become routine, as terrible as it may seem. She practically ceases to be a new subject for the public, unfortunately, ”he counters.

Structure of the media

The difference in coverage happens, in Lalo’s view, due to structural issues of the major media. “It’s part of the structure of these means of communication that are very focused on producing information from and for the ruling classes of society, for the large economic groups,” he says. “It is a form of journalism that has a very strong connection with the most privileged sector of society, which produces information and to which information is given”, he adds.

For the specialist, there are several points that would need to be deepened in relation to shipwrecks involving migrants. “What is the degree of responsibility that these European countries have towards these African countries? What is the colonial legacy that still lasts and leads to these tragedies?”, he asks.























