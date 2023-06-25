Oceanographer Paulo Sumida assesses that the vehicle should have been built in a spherical shape, not a capsule

An implosion in the pressure chamber of the OceanGate submarine was what caused the death of the 5 passengers in the vehicle that carried out an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic, in the North Atlantic. The information was announced by Rear Admiral and Commander of the 1st District of the United States Coast Guard, John Mauger, on Thursday (June 22, 2023).

Called Titan, the vessel was made of carbon fiber and titanium, weighed more than 10 tons and had a capsule shape. According to the professor and director of the Institute of Oceanography at USP (University of São Paulo), Paulo Sumida, the design of the submersible is not “ideal” for a vehicle that needs to dive that deep.

“Actually, it should be in a spherical shape because the sphere resists pressure more [do mar]“said the expert in an interview with Power360.

Asked about what could have caused the submarine’s implosion, Sumida claims that there was also wear and tear on the vehicle’s material, as the dives were carried out. Titan made two other expeditions.

“[Com] the material suffering from fatigue, there is a time when it breaks and then it happened to break precisely on Sunday [18.jun] when they were descending towards the Titanic”he stated.

The USP professor also drew attention to the vessel’s simplicity. “It seemed to me a very simple submersible in the sense of not having so much technology involved. It seems that it was a project that stuck more for the economy than for security”he stated.

It is still not really known what caused the Titan to implode. The US Coast Guard said investigations into the incident will continue to establish a “timeline” about the failure of the submarine.

Read more about the Titan case:

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SUBMARINE AND SUBMERSIBLE

Professor Paulo Sumida also explains that there is a difference between a conventional submarine and a submersible. Generally, a submarine, such as those used by military forces, has more autonomy than a submersible. The Titan is classified as a submersible.

“[O submarino] can leave the port alone, do missions and return to the port. Already the submersible […] it needs to be launched from another boat and the missions are small. You can navigate, but for a small area”he said.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of secrecy with respect to military submarines, but normally they don’t dive that deep. They dive up to 300 meters deep. Research submersibles are smaller and go deeper.”continued the professor.

THE LETHALITY OF SUBMARINES

When a submarine or submersible crashes to the bottom of the sea, the chances of survivors are slim to none. According to the director of the Institute of Oceanography at USP, the main explanation for this minimum margin of survivors is because the water “It is not a common means of human beings”.

“For example, a plane crashes, but you are in the terrestrial environment. If you survived, you can breathe, you can at least try to survive. Now, in an aquatic environment, where the submersible is at the bottom of the sea, the chance that you will survive if the submersible breaks open or if anything happens is minimal. Apart from the pressure, which is very great”.

Sumida explains that the greater the depth of a vehicle in the sea, the greater the pressure on it. The wreckage of the Titanic, for example, is located at 3,800 meters, where there is pressure almost 400 times greater compared to the environment in which we live.

“In the air environment we are subject to an atmosphere of pressure, which, in fact, is the weight of the column of air above us. When I go into the ocean, water is much denser than air. So every 10 meters [de profundidade] increases an atmosphere”he said.

This seabed pressure is exerted against the vehicle’s hull. The inside of the vessel is under the effect of an atmosphere. “As there was a rupture of the hull, what happened was that the submersible imploded, that is, it was crushed because all that air that was inside the hull was compressed into a minimum volume”he stated.

REMEMBER CASES OF ACCIDENTS

During the 21st century, there have been 6 military submarine accidents. The best-known case and one of the deadliest was the one involving the submarine Kursk, from Russia, in 2000. The accident caused the death of 118 crew members who were on board the vessel.

Read below about the main accidents:

Russian submarine Kursk in 2022

It is considered one of the worst accidents. The nuclear submarine Kursk was carrying out naval exercise Summer-X, in the Arctic Circle, when it sank in the Barents Sea, off Russia’s Arctic coast, on August 12, 2000. It was located at a depth of 108 meters 1 day later. The vehicle’s 118 crew members died.

The Kursk was equipped with 24 Granit cruise missiles. According to the Russian Navy, it did not carry nuclear warheads, so there was no danger of radiation leaks.



Playback/English Russia Pictured is the wreckage of the Russian submarine Kursk, which sank in the Barents Sea on August 12, 2000.

The Russian investigation concluded that a torpedo explosion was likely the cause of the crash. There was also a 2nd major explosion which blew a hole in the bow and probably killed most of the crew instantly.

Later, Russian officials announced that the liquid fuel they used in their missiles was known to be unstable under certain conditions.

The case was registered 4 months after Vladimir Putin assumed the presidency of Russia. At the time, Putin was on vacation and did not immediately return to Moscow. Only 9 days after the Russian leader visited the rescue site. His handling of his so-called 1st major crisis while in office was widely criticized for its inadequacy and lack of sensitivity.

Submarine 361 from China in 2003

The vehicle also called great wall or Ming 3 was carrying out a military exercise in the Yellow Sea, between North Korea and the Chinese province of Shandong, when it had a mechanical failure on April 16, 2003. The accident was caused because the submarine’s diesel engine, which was not properly turned off, it ran out of oxygen while the vessel was submerged. All 70 crew members suffocated to death.

At some point, it is believed that the submarine surfaced because the vehicle was found 9 days later, on April 25, by Chinese fishermen, who noticed the periscope (tool for observation) of the vessel above the surface of the water.

Russian submarine Nerpa in 2008

Also known as K-152, the submarine was carrying out tests in the Sea of ​​​​Japan when the fire extinguishing system was accidentally activated on November 8, 2008. part of the taxpayers.

As it was in the test phase, the Nerpa had 208 people on board, 81 military and 127 civilians, including engineers. In the incident, 20 people suffocated to death. Another 41 were injured. Many suffered burns from the cooling effect of the gas.

India’s Sindhurakshak submarine in 2013

An explosion in the vehicle’s battery compartment on 14 August 2013 killed 18 Indian Navy personnel.

The vessel, which had undergone a renovation in Russia, was docked in the port of Mumbai, India, so other members of the crew managed to escape by jumping from the submarine. Because of the explosion, the vehicle sank even after the fire was brought under control.



Disclosure/Wikimedia Commons – 24.Feb.2013 The Sindhurakshak submarine after being refitted by Russia

A preliminary report by the Indian Navy indicated that “an accident or inadvertent handling of ammunition” was the cause of the explosions. However, investigations were only completed after the submarine was rescued on June 6, 2014. The final analysis concluded that the reason for the disaster was human error caused by the fatigue of the crew.

Submarine San Juan, from Argentina, in 2017

While performing a routine exercise off the coast of Argentina, the submarine ARA San Juan disappeared on November 15, 2017. was found about 1 year later, on November 17, 2018, at a depth of 907 meters in the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean. All 44 people on board the vessel died.



Juan Kulichevsky/Wikimedia Commons – 14.May.2017 The submarine Ara San Juan at the Naval Station in Buenos Aires

Investigations indicated that the accident was caused by a implosion of the vehicle. However, it is not known to this day what caused the episode.

Indonesia’s Kri Nanggala-402 submarine in 2021

The vehicle was carrying out training maneuvers at sea off the north island of Bali when lost contact with the Indonesian Navy on April 21, 2021. The disappearance took place after the vessel received authorization to dive.

The Kri Nanggala-402 was found 4 days later on April 25, 2021, split into 3 parts because of the pressure. All 53 crew members died.



Disclosure/Wikimedia Commons – 8.Aug.2015 The Kri Nanggala-402 submarine during an exercise in the Java Sea, Pacific Ocean, in 2015

Investigations indicated that the submarine gradually cracked as it sank. The process started when he was at a depth of 300 to 500 meters. The structure of the vehicle is made to withstand water pressure until it sinks 200 meters. After that, he was in danger of collapsing. Scans carried out with sonar detected objects in regions with depths of up to 850 meters.