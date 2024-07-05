Expert: You can call someone who has you on a blacklist using a caller ID blocker

You can call a subscriber who has added you to the blacklist (BL) using a caller ID blocker. This was reported in an interview with the Prime agency told Head of the Information Security Department of PGR agency Yuri Bastrykin.

This service can be paid for by any operator. In addition, the expert advised not to rush into purchasing an additional service, because in most smartphones you can turn off number identification for free. Both on iPhone and Android, this can be done in the settings.

In addition, the expert said that you can contact the person who blocked you through instant messengers.

Earlier, independent information security expert Roman Bondarenko warned that a fraudulent scheme aimed at gaining control over a user’s SIM card has recently become popular.

First, the user receives a call or message on their mobile, the IT expert reported. The interlocutor introduces himself as an employee of the telecom operator and informs that the subscriber’s service contract is supposedly expiring. In order to extend it, the subscriber is asked to confirm their data – enter them via a link that will be sent right now in the messenger, or dictate a “confirmation code” from an SMS.